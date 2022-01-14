A plan to legalize sports betting at tribal casinos probably is an idea whose time has come.
State Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, has introduced legislation that would do just that. Already, 30 states have legalized sports betting and another 15 are looking the idea, so Oklahoma already is behind the times.
Sports betting is something that is happening in Oklahoma, but it’s illegal and the state receives no revenue. We as a state could ignore the issue and let things continue as it, but that would put the state at a disadvantage compared to other states. Or, we could embrace the plan an move ahead.
However, the issue is a bit more complicated in Oklahoma due to the ongoing spat between Gov. Kevin Stitt and the various tribal nations. They have been at odds over the tribal gaming compacts approved by a vote of the people in 2004.
Under the rules of the compacts, tribes have the sole right to operate casinos in exchange for paying the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4% to 10%, depending on the game. Stitt earlier sought to renegotiate the compacts to give the state a greater share of the fees, but that effort came to naught and caused some hard feelings.
Matthew Morgan, chairman of Oklahoman Indian Gaming Association, said tribes, if they go along with this idea, would expect to have exclusive rights to offer sports betting under the gaming compacts.
Morgan also said it would only take legislative action to change the compacts, but Stitt has veto power over legislation.
Charlie Hannema, spokesman for Stitt, said the governor is “open to any compact as long as it is a fair deal, enforceable, and provides the transparency and accountability all 4 million Oklahomans deserve.”
The Oklahoma Legislature will take up Luttrell’s bill when the session starts next month. Luttrell said the Oxford Economics Group estimates that legal sports betting would generate $240 million in new revenue for the sate, with much of that money to go toward public education. He also said his bill would benefit Oklahoma tribes by creating 3,000 more jobs.
Ideally, we would like to see sports betting come about as part of good-faith negotiations between the state and tribes on terms of the compacts.
