Flag Day is coming up Monday, and we hope to see plenty of American flags flying around town.
However, we also hope people pay the proper respect and display the flag properly.
For one, if your flag has become tattered, it’s time to replace it. But you can’t just toss the old one in the trash.
You can drop the old ones off outside the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott, where the Boy Scouts have a drop box. They will make sure it is disposed of properly.
If you display the flag outside, it should not be displayed after dark unless it is lighted. And, whether inside or out, when you display the flag, the union — the blue field with the stars — always should be displayed to the flag’s right, the viewer’s left.
The United States Code, Title 36, Chapter 10, is known as the “Flag Code.” It covers the proper display of, and respect for, the American flag.
It states flags can be displayed horizontally, vertically or from poles angling from the front of buildings.
The flag always should be displayed in a position of prominence, above or ahead of other flags.
The flag never should be allowed to touch the ground, floor, water or anything else beneath it. The flag never should be used as a curtain, ceiling decoration or bed spread. It also shouldn’t be used to carry or hold anything.
The flag should never be fastened, used, displayed or stored in such a way that damages or soils it.
The flag never should be used for advertising purposes. The flag never should be printed on cushions or handkerchiefs, or paper napkins, boxes or anything else that is disposable.
Flag Day had its origins in 1885, when B.J. Cigrand, a teacher in Fredonia, Wis., had his pupils observe June 14 — the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes — as “Flag Birthday.”
Other observances followed, throughout the years, before, according to www.USFlag.org, Flag Day officially was established by the proclamation of President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. However, it was not until Aug. 3, 1949, that President Harry Truman signed an act of Congress designating June 14 of each year as national Flag Day.
Display your flag proudly, but display it properly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.