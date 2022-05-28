Thumbs up
Thumbs up to the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program, which recently has benefitted six Enid area businesses.
Wako LLC, Parrish Enterprises Ltd. and No Man’s Land Foods LLC, along with Broce Manufacturing Co. of Fairview, Sidwell Seed of Kremlin, and ViaCore Nutrition of Kingfisher were awarded a total of $444,000 in state grants. The money will fund the businesses’ short-term projects with a one-year timeframe.
With the incentives, the six companies will invest $2,449,570 in their businesses, creating 46 new jobs with a new annual payroll of $1,598,892.
The program makes available $10 million in funding each year to qualifying manufacturers in Oklahoma, administered by Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Oklahoma Development Finance Authority and Oklahoma Tax Commission.
This year, 125 projects received a total $9.3 million across the state, with the most located in Tulsa, at 24, and another 23 projects in Oklahoma City.
This funding is projected to facilitate $58 million more in projects statewide, creating 767 jobs and a total payroll of $35.4 million, according to ODOC.
To qualify for a grant, the business’ facility must be located in Oklahoma, and the project requires a minimum capital expenditure of at least $50,000. The business also must currently have a minimum payroll at the project facility of at least $625,000 per year.
The new project must either be an innovative project — which shortens or strengthens the supply chain for the product being manufactured — or be a project designed to target new markets.
The business must also not be participating in any of the Oklahoma Quality Jobs Act programs and cannot take state Investment Tax Credits while in the program.
We like to see projects like this that help state companies to employ state residents.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the Enid Outlaws for making The Basketball League’s playoffs again — one year after taking the championship.
The Outlaws sit at 19-3 this season, the best record in TBL, and have a 13-game winning streak.
The team has two more regular-season games to go: Saturday at home against Shreveport and then Sunday against Beaumont. A win over Shreveport would clinch the Central Division title for the Outlaws.
Playoffs are set to start in early June.
We wish the team well. It would be great to bring another title to Enid.
Thumbs upThumbs up to recent Enid High School graduate Nate Northcutt.
He’s a mountain bike athlete and recently achieved Eagle Scout rank with Cimarron Council Boy Scout Troop 2.
His Eagle Scout project was to improve Enid’s 580 MTB Trails at 10th and Rupe. He installed a large teeter-totter ramp with the goal of adding complexity and fun to the trails for all ages and skill level of riders.
The trails are free to use.
Congratulations to Nate Northcutt for this tremendous achievement, and thanks for improving the mountain bike trails here.
