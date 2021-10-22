It’s that time of year again.
We want to join health officials across the state in encouraging people to get the influenza vaccination.
Getting vaccinated, while not 100% effective, has been proven through the years to be one of the best ways to avoid the flu.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Health, the best time to get the flu vaccine is in October, particularly for young children, pregnant women, people 65 years and older, and people with certain chronic health conditions. But, it’s not just those categories; health officials encourage everyone, with few exceptions, 6 months old and older to get the yearly vaccine.
“Seasonal flu shots protect against influenza viruses research indicates will be most common in the upcoming season,” according to OSDH. “After getting the flu shot, antibodies develop in the body about two weeks later that provide protection against infection.”
In addition to the vaccine, people can do some simple things every day to avoid getting sick, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We’ve heard all these recommendations before, but they are worth repeating: avoid contact with those who are sick; if you are sick stay home from work and your contact with others; cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze; wash your hands with soap and water, or alcohol-based sanitizer; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated.
Flu shots are available in many locations. We encourage you to contact your primary care physician to get one schedule, or keep any eye out for vaccine clinics open to the public.
While we are at it, we also encourage anyone who hasn’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine to go ahead and do it. And, if you are eligible for the booster, we would encourage you to go ahead and get that as well.
Don’t fall for the misinformation out there. No, the COVID-19 vaccine is not 100% effective, but research has shown it is safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.