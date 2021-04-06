School patrons across Garfield County will have some decisions to make Tuesday, concerning board representatives and — in some cases — bond issue proposals.
In addition, the towns of Kremlin and North Enid will hold races for boards of trustees.
It’s important people get out and vote as these decisions will have big impacts on their schools and communities.
School board seats up for election are:
• Enid Public Schools Office 1, incumbent and Board President Matt Sampson vs. Rhonda Harlow.
• EPS Office 6, incumbent Kyle Whitehead vs. Chad McDaniel.
• Chisholm Public Schools Office 1, Dr. Dustin Baylor vs. Dr. Todd Reilly.
• Cimarron Public Schools Office 1, Cassie Coker-Paden vs. Gaylon Brakhage.
• Covington-Douglas Public Schools Office 1, incumbent Kathy Grantz vs. Laura J. Neel.
• Waukomis Public Schools, Board President Brett Perry vs. Ryan Felder.
• Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools, Jason Aebi vs. Matt LeCrone.
• Timberlake Public Schools Office 1, Logan Judd vs. Stacia Gaff.
• Garber Public Schools, Lacey Jo Deeds vs. Michael Deeds.
Districts with bond propositions are:
• Cimarron, a $400,000 bond proposal to acquire student transportation vehicles.
• Billings Public Schools, two proposals. The first would fund $432,960 in gymnasium improvements; $189,585 for kitchen/cafeteria building and equipment upgrades; $130,797 combined for elementary and high school roofing, door and access control improvements; $65,000 for acquiring district vehicles; $58,657.50 for districtwide sidewalk and other improvements; and $20,000 for baseball field improvements.
The second proposal is $65,000 to acquiring vehicles for student transportation.
The two municipal elections for town trustee seats are:
• Kremlin, Doug Cartmill, Jimmy Minter and Jennifer Johnson.
• North Enid, James L. Coleman and James Shaw.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We urge people to exercise their right and vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.