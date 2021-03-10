We all want to return to normal.
After a year of dealing with COVID-19 restrictions, we all are tired of the whole situation — wearing masks, social distancing, not being able to gather with friends, not being able to eat at our favorite restaurants.
So, how can we get there? How can we get to normal again?
One way is to get vaccinated. Starting Tuesday, the state expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine to another 2.5 million people — the “vast majority” of Oklahomans now are eligible, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health officials. Phase 3 includes people who work in critical infrastructure jobs, as well as college students, faculty and staff.
So far, more than 1.3 million doses of the vaccines have been administered in Oklahoma; more than 395,000 people had completed the full shot series. That’s a great start, but now is the opportunity for people to the initiative and take the next step.
Expanding the number of people eligible for the vaccine was a big, big step for our state and will hasten the reopening and normalcy we all want.
We encourage everyone to get the vaccine. At the same time, we understand some people may have misgivings. We urge anyone who has questions about the vaccine or its side effects to get correct information. Go to the Garfield County Health Department to get answers. There also is a Facebook page with information.
Get educated, then get vaccinated.
