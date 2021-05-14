Many years ago, Paula Nightengale and David Hume set up Park Avenue Thrift as a way to give back to the community.
Now, after nearly 15 years, that vision continues to help many organizations in Enid. Recently, Park Avenue Thrift has surpassed $3 million in total money given back to Enid organizations.
The nonprofit organization and downtown thrift store is awarding $203,305.67 to 24 organizations, having already given out $40,000 by the end of April.
Those numbers add up to some pretty impressive support that will impact a lot of lives in our community.
But, that generosity wouldn’t be possible without donors and buyers. Plenty of people donate items throughout the year to Park Avenue Thrift, and plenty of people shop the store. It’s the profits generated from sales that are given back in the form of grants.
In addition to grants, Park Avenue Thrift also provides a couple of other benefits.
A noteworthy number of people are employed at the thrift store and its processing operations. Also, Park Avenue and other thrifts support a specialized kind of recycling — getting more use out of still-good clothes, toys, books, furniture, household goods and other items. That “recycling” is a desirable use of consumer goods, another “good” to add to the impressive list.
We want to thank everyone involved in Park Avenue Thrift, from Executive Director Stela Jantzen, to employees of the store, donors and shoppers.
Without everyone involved, there is no way Park Avenue could have reached $3 million in grants given to so many organizations.
Thank you all for everything you do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.