While we know the topic of masks and mandates is an emotional one, we hope the Enid City Commission votes to extend the current mask requirement during the city commission meeting tonight.
The requirement has been in effect since December, and while there aren’t any direct enforcement provisions in it, the requirement is still the right thing to do, at least for another few months. And, we have noticed that most people, businesses and organizations are trying to comply with the requirement.
We are all tired of masks. However, there is reason to continue being vigilant and doing what we all can, individually, to stop the spread of the virus. Measures such as masking, social distancing, washing hands, along with getting the vaccination as soon as you are eligible, will help stop this virus.
According to Bloomberg News, more than 27.6 million Americans have tested positive, likely giving them some degree of immunity. A rising number — 11.8% of the population — has now received at least one dose of a vaccine. And data gathered from mobile phones suggest people are being more cautious day-to-day. If cases keep falling, it could buy time for the vaccination effort to take hold in the warm summer months ahead, potentially underpinning a long-sought economic recovery.
Cases appear to be coming down in Oklahoma and across the country. Yet, uncertainty still looms, with additional highly contagious variants from the U.K. and South Africa that are now in the U.S. Upcoming holidays — Spring Break, Easter and Mother’s Day included — hold the threat of group gatherings that can swiftly boost the virus’s spread.
So, extending the mandate another few months is prudent, and it doesn’t impose any additional burdens on our residents. As a community, we will benefit from people continuing to be more careful and respectful of others.
