Enid lost a couple of community stalwarts recently with the passing of James “Jim” Evans and Lee B. Thompson Jr.
Evans, 81, was former president and CEO of Evans Drug, the company his grandfather founded in 1897. He began working for the company in 1959, and became CEO and president in the mid-1980s.
Evans was a member of Grand National Quail Club, Oakwood Country Club and Enid Rotary Club. He also was a deacon, elder and trustee of First Presbyterian Church, where he attended for many years, and was a founding and active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
“He was quite involved in Enid’s community,” said longtime friend Doug Frantz. “He was a mover and a shaker.”
Thompson, 89, settled in Enid in 1961, becoming a New York Life Insurance agent in 1964, retiring in 2017, and was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table.
In his 60 years here, he was past chairman of St. Mary’s Regional Health Center board, past chairman of Enid Fire Civil Service Commission, past chairman of Enid Charter Review/Change Committee, past chairman of Public Safety Tax Committee and past treasurer and board member of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, where he served on the military affairs board for Vance Air Force Base. In addition, he was past president of Enid Public Schools Board of Education, Oakwood Country Club, Enid Airport Board and Enid Rotary Club.
These civic accomplishments led to Thompson receiving the 2004 Pillar of the Plains award for his extraordinary service.
Both men cared about this community and did many things to make it a better place to live. They also did it without seeking the recognition for themselves.
Enid is a better place because of Evans and Thompson. They will be missed by all.
