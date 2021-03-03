COVID-19 cases are doing down, which is welcome news.
A variety of factors may be at play, including people taking seriously wearing of masks, social distancing and hygiene measures. Also at play, hopefully, is the rollout of more vaccines to more people.
The speed of the turnaround is a good indicator that many Americans are willing to do their part to keep COVID-19 from spreading, said Natalie Dean, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida, in an article from NPR.
“When you see rapid changes, you have to think about what can change quickly and human behavior is something that can,” she said in that article. Dean said that growing pockets of immunity from high levels of infection and vaccines also increasingly are helping the situation.
However, there are potential danger zones ahead, including spring break, Easter and Mother’s Day when people may travel and join with others. In those situations, people are possibly letting their guard down and not being as careful as they should.
We certainly hope if people do travel they continue to follow the precautions outlined by health experts. Keep your distance, continue to wear a mask and follow proper hygiene. In short, don’t let your guard down.
If we can get through those times with continued decreasing numbers, that may be the true indicator that we are finally on our way to defeating this virus.
