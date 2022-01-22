It appears from recent COVID-19 statistics that Oklahoma now is experiencing a surge of cases, and the state’s health commissioner said this surge will strain hospitals, even after the peak passes.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, which topped 1,700 on Wednesday, are now higher statewide than they were during the height of the delta variant surge in the summer.
With the state recording some of its highest-ever case counts over the past two weeks, hospitalizations are expected to keep rising.
This strain on hospitals also will impact patients who don’t need care for COVID, but need care for other health issues. That’s why it’s important to remind everyone that there are some precautions you can take to protect yourself and others from COVID and also ease the burden on the hospital system.
Get vaccinated or boosted as soon as you are able. While you still may contract the highly transmissible omicron strain, the likelihood of serious illness or hospitalization are greatly mitigated by the vaccine.
Keep physical distance from others, even if they don’t appear to be sick. Avoid crowds and close contact.
It’s also prudent to wear a properly fitted mask if you know you’re going to be in a crowd of people.
Wash your hands frequently with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
Cover your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Dispose of used tissues immediately and clean hands regularly.
If you develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, self-isolate until you recover.
We’re thankful the Garfield County Health Department has been extending its testing period, but we know tests are still hard to come by. The U.S. Postal Service opened its site for ordering at-home rapid tests. If you haven’t ordered already, log on to the site or go to www.covidtests.gov.
Stay healthy out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.