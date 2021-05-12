People across the country are seeing the effects now of the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.
The pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel used on the Eastern Seaboard, shut down late last week after a ransomware attack by a gang of criminal hackers called DarkSide. The attack has sent gas prices climbing as Colonial works to restore operations.
Many people probably have the same question: What is a ransomware attack?
In this case, the hackers involved with DarkSide are a criminal syndicate of Russian speakers. Their computer attack scrambles data that can only be decoded with a software key after the victim pays a ransom. Businesses and governments around the world have been hit by these attacks.
They are hard to track down and stop because they are located in countries that provide them safe harbor, mostly in former Soviet states.
This needs to be viewed as a serious warning to governments, businesses and organizations everywhere in addition to the guardians of our country’s vital infrastructure. In addition to missiles and other military hardware, our country’s most powerful enemies, Russia and China, are spending much more time and money on technology.
Add in the efforts of rogue religious or anti-capitalism groups like DarkSide, and we face some formidable foes. Attacks to our country are less likely to come from tanks and troops and more likely to show up as ransomware attacks, broad inability to access financial accounts, widely circulated deep-fake videos, internet denial-of-service attacks, Facebook falsehoods and computer crashes causing power outages.
Stopping these attacks won’t be easy. Previous attempts to put ransomware operators out of business have only been temporary.
Last month, a public-private task force including Microsoft, Amazon, the FBI and the Secret Service gave the White House an 81-page urgent action plan that said considerable progress could be possible in a year if a concerted effort is mounted with U.S. allies, who also are under withering attack. The task force said ransomware actors need to be named and the governments that harbor them punished.
Investing heavily in cybersecurity must become a priority.
This isn’t science fiction; we all really SHOULD be paranoid about what target is next.
