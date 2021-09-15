The COVID-19 relief bills approved by Congress last year and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump did their job.
The expanded unemployment benefits and stimulus payments, approved after the economy cratered last year, had a positive effect on the poverty rate in the United States.
While the official poverty rate increased 1 percentage point last year, according to the Census Bureau, the supplemental poverty measure decreased by 2.6 percentage points, dropping below the 2019 pre-pandemic level.
The supplemental poverty measure includes government benefit programs and stimulus payments. According to the Census Bureau, the stimulus payments helped move 11.7 million people out of poverty, while increased jobless benefits kept another 5.5 million from falling into poverty.
We all remember what happened last year. In the midst of the pandemic, employers cut 22.4 million jobs in March and April. Suddenly, a lot of people needed help and needed it quickly. That’s where the government stepped up with the jobless benefits and the stimulus payments.
The help came at a steep cost, though. The five bills passed in response to the pandemic had a price tag of $3.5 trillion. That kind of spending isn’t sustainable.
And, the assistance wasn’t permanent. It helped people last year, but that was it. The long-term issues remain. Poverty still is a problem in the United States. More than 37 million people, 11.4% of Americans, are living in poverty.
That is something the government still will need to address.
