Oklahoma’s system of funding the district court system and some executive agencies is broken.
Currently, the state pays for these programs through fees required of defendants who appear in court. In addition to district courts, these fees also pay for such things as tourism programs, police officer training, new school bus cameras, littering rewards and wildlife support efforts.
That’s one reason a ticket for speeding 20 mph over the limit has risen nearly 150% since 1992, from $107 to $265.25.
Damion Shade, criminal justice policy analyst with Oklahoma Policy Institute, said the state has relied on a fee-for-service model to fund law enforcement entities, victim resources, trauma treatment care, mental health resources, crime reduction resources and just to keep the lights on in the courtrooms. He said judges, prosecutors and court staff are dependent on increasing user fees for their survival.
Unfortunately, those fees often are added onto the burden of people least able to pay them.
A rather startling fact from Shade shows that from 2018 to 2020, more than 40,000 failure-to-pay warrants were issued in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties alone. More than $630 million in court debt remains outstanding from 2012-2018.
The legislative funding strategy for courts has been in place for almost 30 years has led to increased risks of recidivism and non-compliance, inconsistent and unreliable funding for the state’s district court system and the misuse of court, district attorney and defense resources, said Tim Laughlin, executive director of Oklahoma Indigent Defense System.
Lawmakers discussed the issue recently during an interim study at the state Capitol.
We hope legislators will take up the issue in the next session in February. If we as a state are committed to criminal justice reform, this is one part of the issue that needs to be addressed.
We can’t continue to burden people who have made mistakes and are trying to make good by saddling them with such a heavy debt load.
