THUMBS UP
Community spirit is alive and well in Enid. The past couple of weeks have shown that.
Thumbs up to all the organizations and individuals working as a network to help our most vulnerable during the extended cold spell. So many have stepped up, including Salvation Army, Our Daily Bread, Hope Outreach, Forgotten Ministries and the men and women who staff and volunteer with these organizations, supporting them with their hours and money.
Let’s also not forget our locally-owned pharmacies who delivered needed medications so people didn’t have to venture out.
Enid truly has a unique situation in which our community service organizations work as a network to make sure needs are met.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to the smooth delivery of the COVID-19 vaccinations so far in Garfield County.
Garfield County Health Department has done an awesome job, even in the face of challenging weather conditions. The process has worked smoothly with few delays. And, when there have been issues, our local officials have done a good job of communicating with the public.
The big downside, however, has been the portal to get signed up for the shots, but that’s a state problem, not the local Health Department problem.
That said, we want to give kudos to Oklahoma for expanding vaccinations to the next eligible groups, including public school teachers. Oklahoma is indeed ahead of other states in this regard.
THUMBS UP
We are happy to see the ongoing progress made in The District.
A couple of businesses have opened and work is being done to bring others in, although that work has been slowed recently by the horrendous weather.
The fact the movie theater and trampoline park are on hold is not surprising due the COVID-19 pandemic. That issue is beyond anyone’s control.
We are hopeful those projects get put back on the drawing board soon, once we get a handle on the coronavirus.
Overall, Enid has a lot of good things going as far as business development.
