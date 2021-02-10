Oklahoma Corporation Commission did excellent and quick work dealing with a swarm of earthquakes last week in the Covington-Lucien area.
At least 18 earthquakes were reported Friday — the largest measuring magnitude 4.2. There also were temblors measuring magnitude 3.5 and 3.7. While no major damage was reported, one resident in Covington said items were knocked off the walls of her house.
Once Oklahoma Corporation Commission learned of the incidents, the agency’s Induced Seismicity Department got to work figuring out a response. It was quickly decided to order companies to cease or reduce operations at several disposal wells in the area.
Disposal wells within 3 miles of the largest earthquake’s epicenter were ordered to cease operations, while wells from 3 to 10 miles of the epicenter were told to reduce volume to no more than 50% of the current 30-day average. It is estimated the actions will reduce disposed volumes by about 9,000 barrels a day. Disposal wells are used to inject waste water from oil and gas drilling operations back into the ground.
“Researchers are in broad agreement that disposal into the Arbuckle formation in parts of Oklahoma can raise risk of induced seismicity,” said Matt Skinner, OCC spokesman. “Commission ISD directives since 2015 limiting or eliminating such disposal are among the actions credited with the sharp decrease in Oklahoma’s seismicity rate since 2015.”
Oklahoma has in the past been the location of hundreds of earthquakes connected to an upsurge of oil and gas activity in the region starting prior to 2010. Temblors have decreased with action from Oklahoma Corporation Commission and practices undertaken by the industry to curtail wastewater injection in many places.
In 2020, there were only 36 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3.0 throughout the state, with 16 of those in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Corporation Commission officials and leaders in the oil and gas industry learned a lot about induced seismicity during the years when earthquake activity climbed dramatically.
It’s good to see they continue to use that knowledge to keep a handle on the situation.
