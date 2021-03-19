Enid’s city commission tabled a proposed ordinance this week that would require law enforcement officers to begin collecting demographic data on people they come into contact with in a “significant” manner, such as traffic stops.
The proposal came about when Commissioners Ben Ezzell and Jonathan Waddell started asking the police department for demographic information to see if racial disparity exists during traffic stops. Under the proposal, officers would be required to record specific data information and include data categories such as race/ethnicity, sex, age, English speaker, etc.
We agree that such a proposal needs more study and discussion, and the commission was correct in tabling it. Ezzell and Waddell asked for the ordinance to be placed on the agenda just one day before the city commission meeting. While the two commissioners have been involved in working to get valid and reliable statistical information for a few months, it is imperative that such a proposal be fully studied and discussed before implementation.
We do agree with the two commissioners that there should be regular reporting and oversight in collecting demographic data on law enforcement traffic stops and arrests. However, implementing the ordinance and working through sensitive issues to make sure it’s done fairly, accurately and efficiently deserves much study and care.
One thing is for certain — discussion on this matter must continue. Now that the ordinance has been proposed publicly, it is up to the Police Civil Service Commission and the city commission to fully vet the proposal and keep the public informed about the process. We look forward to what we hope will be constructive discussion on the subject.
