An overhaul of the state’s civil service reform system, which was signed into law earlier this week by Gov. Kevin Stitt, is long overdue.
House Bill 1146, known as the Civil Service and Human Capital Modernization Act, updates the state’s classified and unclassified employee classification system. The new law goes into effect Jan. 1 and will make it easier to hire, retain and fire state employees, the governor said.
He also said hundreds of talented workers have been blocked from pay increases and promotions because they were “stuck in a broken system” that doesn’t prioritize hard work. State agency heads have had their hands tied when it comes to recruiting and retaining top talent.
The measure will allow agencies to carve out 5% of administrative staff who will be excluded from the new system. It eliminates the Merit Protection Commission, which is currently responsible for adjudicating grievances, effective Dec. 31, 2022. The new law also tasks the Office of Management and Enterprise Services with crafting a new dispute resolution system for agencies and employees. Administrative law judges will adjudicate complaints arising from disciplinary actions by state employees. The measure also requires the creation of a confidential whistleblower program.
The legislation enjoyed the support of many, passing the House 93-0 and the Senate 37-9. It also drew support from the organization representing those most affected — Oklahoma Public Employees Association, which has been pushing for the overhaul since 2013.
Tom Dunning, an OPEA spokesman, said the changes sound “more ominous” for state employees than they really are because the legislation eliminates the labels of “classified” and “unclassified.” He also said 95% of all state employees still will have due process. Right now, roughly 40% of employees working as “unclassified” don’t have access to a system to tackle their grievances about issues such as terminations, suspensions or performance evaluations.
We are glad to see this becoming law. Our state needs to have one system where we have just state employees, not classified or unclassified.
