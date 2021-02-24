Oklahoma legislators just don’t seem to get it.
In 2020, after years of inaction regarding hundreds of thousands of uninsured Oklahomans and several hospital closures, Oklahomans took the matter into their own hands. They proposed and received approval for an initiative petition to expand Medicaid.
That proposal passed narrowly. However, it did pass. But, now, many legislators, who apparently don’t like their authority challenged, have filed nearly 30 bills aimed at narrowing the initiative petition process and ultimately silencing constituents.
Because Medicaid expansion passed primarily due to its popularity in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, legislators in rural counties are saying the initiative petition process disenfranchises their voters. They contend that the metropolitan counties dictated the Medicaid expansion and that the proposal was less popular rural areas. They say that initiative petitions are too easy to get on the ballot.
However, that’s just not true. Oklahoma has deep populist roots, and direct democracy through initiative petition. The initiative petition process provided by the Oklahoma Constitution is based in principles of agrarian populism. Since statehood, Oklahomans have had a general distrust of government trying to exercise too much authority over the individual.
So, what are legislators in rural areas trying to do right now?
Oklahoma has a good and reasonable process regarding initiative petitions. It is not easy for initiative petitions to get on the ballot. In fact, in the last 10 years, of the nearly 40 citizen-led initiative petitions filed, only seven qualified for a ballot. Of those, voters only approved 4.
And, once some of these petitions pass, legislators have a bad habit of spending much of the next legislative session trying to undo what the voters have approved. When citizens proposed, and approved, statutory initiatives for criminal justice reform in 2016 and medical marijuana in 2018, the Legislature responded each time by passing laws to weaken those measures.
Instead of trying to restrict the initiative petition process, legislators should start to recognize and pay attention to the growing frustration of citizens who are tired of lawmakers’ inaction on challenging issues. If legislators want fewer citizen-led petitions, they need to work harder on the serious needs at hand instead of kicking the can down the road.
