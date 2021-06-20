Thumps up
Thumbs up to the Enid community for how it helped a World War II veteran celebrate his 99th birthday Thursday.
Rex Campbell, who served in the Navy during WWII, was surrounded by more than 100 people, including family members, friends, Greenbrier Village residents and staff, first responders, Mayor George Pankonin and other members of the Enid community who were there to wish him a happy birthday and celebrate.
Campbell, who grew up on a farm near Breckinridge, joined the Navy in 1942. On Oct. 25, 1944, he survived a harrowing ordeal when his ship, USS Gambier Bay, was sunk during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. He spent two days in the water with other survivors before being rescued.
After his service, he returned to Northwest Oklahoma and farmed around Pond Creek and Hunter until his retirement in 1995.
Thumps upThumbs up to Enid High School student Kadee Jo Ransom, who recently was elected governor at Oklahoma Girls State.
Her election is a first for Enid High.
Next month, Ransom will serve as an Oklahoma delegate to Girls Nation, to be held in-person in Washington, D.C.
Ransom has her sights set on other elected offices when she finishes her schooling. Her dream is becoming the youngest-elected U.S. senator.
She was not the only EHS student busy lately. EHS students Jonathan Ylitalo and Gehrig McClish also attended Boys State.
We are happy to see EHS represented at such a high level statewide.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Old Paws Rescue Ranch for the outstanding work they do with older dogs.
Bob Archer and Wendy Adams care for senior dogs, and also have turned some of the canines into therapy dogs to visit local nursing homes and spread happiness.
They do a great service caring for dogs that often have no other options.
You can check out Old Paws Rescue Ranch online at their Facebook page @OldPawsRR. You can also email them at oldpawsrr@gmail.com or private message via Facebook Messenger.
If you’d like to donate to Old Paws Rescue Ranch, they accept financial tax-deductible contributions, and they have a wish list on the “donate to a rescue” under the “give back” tab on Chewy.com.
Thumbs upThumbs up to all the youths who are serving as volunteers this summer in so many capacities.
It takes a special person to give up some of their own time to help others, and its heartening to see young people doing this.
There are teens volunteering at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Gaslight Theatre Drama Camp, Leonardo’s Discovery Warehouse, vacation Bible schools and many other endeavors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.