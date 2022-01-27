U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of the current term, ending a tenure on the high court that started in 1994.
While identified as one of the liberals on the court, Breyer, 83, also has spent years working with more moderate justices.
Three rulings by the high court on Ten Commandments monuments show this moderate influence. Breyer voted in the majority in both cases: one in 2005 that barred Ten Commandments displays in two Kentucky courthouses, and one that allowed a display remain on the grounds of the state capitol in Austin, Texas.
Breyer, the oldest current justice, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1994 by President Bill Clinton. Before moving up, he served for 14 years on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
With Breyer’s retirement expected in the summer, President Joe Biden now will have a chance to name a replacement. With Democrats in control of the Senate, we can imagine confirmation of Biden’s choice will be almost certain.
Biden has promised to name the first Black woman to the court.
We commend Breyer for his service to the country as a justice. Whether you agree with his politics or not, he deserves respect for having been willing to serve in a stressful position.
We hope the president puts in considerable thought into his choice for a replacement.
