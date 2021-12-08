Former Republican senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole is being remembered this week for his many accomplishments.
Most of all, though, he is being remembered as an American.
Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, was many things. His story is truly an American story. He was a high school athlete, war hero and principled public servant.
Grievously wounded in Italy while serving in the Army during World War II, Dole overcame injuries that would have been overwhelming for others.
He nearly died after machine gun bullets tore through is body and right arm. He endured multiple operations and grueling physical therapy for three years so he could learn how to walk again, bathe himself and write with his left hand.
He never recovered use of his right hand and arm or the feeling in his left thumb and forefinger, yet earned a law degree from Washburn University in Topeka, Kan.
From there, he represented Kansas in Congress for nearly 36 years. He earned a reputation as a pragmatist, willing to cobble together compromises with Democrats to further legislation for the good of the country.
Yes, he also wasn’t above the rough and tumble nature of politics, but he also knew the purpose of politics. He was a stalwart of the political scene that we need to recreate today — one of consensus building and willingness to put the good of the country first.
Bob Dole did that, from his time in the Army to his time in the U.S. Senate.
One of the most enduring, iconic images of Bob Dole was from the funeral for President George H. W. Bush in 2018. Dole had to be helped from his wheelchair to stand so he could offer a left-handed salute to Bush, himself a WWII veteran.
That image showed exactly who Bob Dole was and for what he stood.
