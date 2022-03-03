Oklahoma Blood Institute has put out the call for donors as it tries to keep up with demand and boost the state’s blood supply.
According to OBI, March usually is a challenging month, with spring break in schools and people going out to enjoy the warmer weather. That combination can mean fewer donors giving blood during the month.
However, the need never stops. OBI needs 1,200 donors a day to maintain an adequate blood supply. OBI provides blood to more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
As a result of the need, OBI has teamed with Oklahoma City Zoo and National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum to provide an incentive for people to donate.
People who donate blood in March will receive a free T-shirt and the choice of one free entry to Oklahoma City Zoo or the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Tickets may be used throughout the remainder of the year.
It doesn’t take long to become a lifesaver. Donations typically take about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
Anyone 16 years old and older who is healthy can donate blood, although there are some guidelines that must be followed.
People 16 years old must have signed parental permission and weigh at least 125 pounds. Those 17 years old also must weight at least 125 pounds, but do not need parental permission. People 18 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate.
Appointments at the Enid OBI office, 301 E. Cherokee, can be made by calling (580) 233-9323 or going online to https://obi.org. You also can call the statewide number, (877) 340-8777. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Hours for the Enid office are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Northwest Oklahoma residents always have stepped up to help, and we are sure they will again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.