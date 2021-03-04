Oklahoma took another step toward modernizing its alcohol laws.
Last week, the state House Appropriations & Budget Committee approved House Bill 2868 by a 22-8 vote. The bill now moves to the full House for consideration.
The legislation, authored by A& B Chair Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, allows retail outlets to sell alcoholic beverages in their original, sealed containers via drive-thru.
The bill, also has bipartisan support. The coauthor is Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater. She cast the legislation as one that would address business parity.
“This bill is about parity,” Ranson said. “As alcohol laws continue to be modernized, we need to make sure that our small businesses can keep up with the big box stores.”
This is one more step as Oklahoma continues to navigate the concerns of small business survival and provide, at least partially, containment measures from COVID-19.
About 30 states currently provide drive-thru service for alcohol purchases. So, it doesn’t seem that much of a stretch for the Sooner State.
As we said, the bill allows drive-thru sales of products in sealed containers. It does not authorize open container drive-thru sales. In that respect, it’s not much different than people having to walk into store as they currently do. It just allows them to stay in the vehicles.
The legislation also does not do anything to curb laws or measures to prevent drunken driving, so there are no concerns there.
HB 2868 is a common-sense approach that deserves support.
