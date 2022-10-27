Here we are again! It’s Halloween weekend, and there will be a lot of activities going on today through Monday.
Halloween, Oct. 31, is Monday, and kids and families in costumes will be roaming the streets in the annual quest for candy, fun, tricks and pranks. Trick-or-treaters will be running down sidewalks and streets.
The younger ones probably will have families with them, while some of the older ones probably will be venturing out on their own.
As always, the biggest safety concern on trick-or-treat night is traffic. Children are more than twice as likely to be injured or killed by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.
So, of course, we urge all drivers to be extra careful on Monday afternoon and night as the trick-or-treating festivities begin. Pay attention to traffic and those driving around congested streets in neighborhoods. Parents need to teach kids how to cross the street safely. Even if parents are with their kids on Halloween, the excitement of going house to house often means kids running and not paying attention, and they may get away from their guardians.
Also, many costumes are dark or bulky, so it’s important that kids make sure they can see what is around them before they cross the street. And, kids should carry some kind of light so they can be seen. It would be a good idea to attach some reflective tape to their costumes as well.
Since we know many folks will be costuming, partying and having fun with Halloween all weekend, we also urge adults to be cautious during the evening hours. If you’re attending parties or out wearing costumes, take care to look carefully before crossing streets.
And, of course, don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver available who is not drinking alcohol to make sure every partier gets home safely.
Halloween is a wonderful, fun-filled event that can be enjoyed by all ages. Let’s all do our part to make sure we are behaving responsibly and safely.
