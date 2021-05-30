THUMBS UP
Enid's annual Memorial Day Service has been the highlight of the area, and at times the state's, recognition of the military during the holiday. This year, the ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Woodring Wall of Honor at Enid Woodring Regional Airport. A free pulled pork meal will follow for all in attendance. Please get out and honor the reason for the holiday. Thumbs up to the effort and to the brave men and woman who have kept and will continue to keep our country a safe place to live.
Thumbs up to the new Wall of Fame at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The exhibit highlights the history of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series since it moved to Enid in 2009. The exhibit, which is just above the baseball concourse on the third base side of the ballpark was created by Jay Hoberecht, with assistance from ballpark manager Bill Mayberry, local graphic artist Kevin Friesen of Friesen Design and photographer Mike Klemme, as well as News & Eagle photographers Billy Hefton and Bonnie Vculek.
Each series champion is recognized.
Be sure to check the Wall of Fame out when you attend a game at the ballpark this summer.
Thumbs up to former Aquatic Center of Enid (ACE) swimmer Micah Chambers, who will competes in the 2021 Olympic Swimming Team Trials in Omaha, Neb., on June 7.
He qualified for the event on May 14 at a junior meet in Jenks, finishing with a time of 22.79 in the 50-meter freestyle, which crushed the minimum qualifying time of 23.19.
According to the head of ACE, Samuel Stewart, Chambers is the first Enid swimmer to ever make it to the trials, and likely the first from Enid to do so in any sport.
We wish him the best when his turn comes June 7.
Thumbs up to Caitlyn Mack, a member of Drummond FFA, who recently was named 2021 Star Farmer of Oklahoma in production agriculture.
She received the honor during the 95th annual Oklahoma FFA convention. Mack was presented with the Governor’s Trophy and a cash award of $1,700 sponsored by Davis Farmers of Guthrie, Oklahoma Farm Bureau, McDonald’s and the Chickasaw Nation.
Mack has a diversified SAE (supervised agricultural experience) where she manages 227 acres of her own farmland, producing wheat, milo, soybeans and canola. She also has a commercial cow herd and a flock of sheep, produces hay and works on her family farm and ranch near Drummond with her father, brothers, cousins, uncles and grandfather.
She also exhibits market steers and wether goats at livestock shows, in addition to her farming operation.
Mack plans to attend Oklahoma State University with a double major in animal science and agricultural education while continuing to farm with her family.
Congratulations on this honor.
Thumbs up to James Fuzzell, chief operating officer of The Cleo State Bank, who recently was named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a nonpartisan basis.
Fuzzell has a background in small business. He was owner of a retail franchise in southwest Florida prior to his entrance into the banking industry.
We’re glad to see a Northwest Oklahoma resident named to the council. Rural Oklahoma, as happens with rural areas across the country, often gets overlooked, but it’s important to have a voice in advocating for small business.
