The ongoing local story about a Hunter man who shot a woman after she removed a Nazi flag from outside his home last summer could qualify for a listing on Oklahoma’s Weirdest Happenings. The story has taken an another twisted turn with news this week that she suing him for her injuries.

If two wrongs don’t make a right, what about four wrongs? That’s the case in this sad situation.

The Hunter man posted Nazi flags and banners prominently on his house and in his yard — flags that would undoubtedly incite anger among most people in this state and nation as highly offensive. That’s Wrong No. 1.

Hunter woman sues man who shot her for stealing Nazi flag

Then, a woman attending a party across the street from his house decides at 3 a.m. to take a dare and steal one of the man’s flags. Wrong No. 2.

The flag owner grabs a gun and fires multiple shots at the fleeing woman, striking her several times. Wrong No 3.

Now, she’s filed a lawsuit against the man who shot and injured her for stealing from him. Let’s count now . . . wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong.

The man is facing a single felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He was released on bond on Aug. 13, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this upcoming Friday.

This sad scenario emphasizes the sometimes double-edged sword of free speech. Offensive and hateful speech can lead to serious consequences. It was a disaster waiting to happen, and it did.

