The ongoing local story about a Hunter man who shot a woman after she removed a Nazi flag from outside his home last summer could qualify for a listing on Oklahoma’s Weirdest Happenings. The story has taken an another twisted turn with news this week that she suing him for her injuries.
If two wrongs don’t make a right, what about four wrongs? That’s the case in this sad situation.
The Hunter man posted Nazi flags and banners prominently on his house and in his yard — flags that would undoubtedly incite anger among most people in this state and nation as highly offensive. That’s Wrong No. 1.
Then, a woman attending a party across the street from his house decides at 3 a.m. to take a dare and steal one of the man’s flags. Wrong No. 2.
The flag owner grabs a gun and fires multiple shots at the fleeing woman, striking her several times. Wrong No 3.
Now, she’s filed a lawsuit against the man who shot and injured her for stealing from him. Let’s count now . . . wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong.
The man is facing a single felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He was released on bond on Aug. 13, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this upcoming Friday.
This sad scenario emphasizes the sometimes double-edged sword of free speech. Offensive and hateful speech can lead to serious consequences. It was a disaster waiting to happen, and it did.
