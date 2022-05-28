Tomorrow is our national day of remembrance.
It is the day we pause to remember people like Isaac Muzzy, Jabez Wyman and James Howard. All were killed in the battles of Lexington and Concord, during our nation’s early birth pains.
We remember Army 1st Lt. George A. Woodruff, mortally wounded during Pickett’s Charge at the Battle of Gettysburg.
We remember Army 2nd Lt. Albert E. Basel, killed near Ivoiry, France, during World War I.
We remember Army Pvt. Thomas A. Baker, killed during the battle of Saipan during World War II.
We remember Marine Pfc. Edward Gomez, killed on Hill 749 during the Korean War.
We remember Navy Seaman David G. Ouellet, killed on the Mekong River during the Vietnam War.
We remember and honor the memories and the sacrifices of these, and so many others, on this Memorial Day.
But there are other names we should remember, as well.
Like Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury and Margus Morrison. Unlike the previously mentioned heroes of our nation’s military, they didn’t choose to put their lives on the line for their fellow Americans. Instead, they were shopping at their neighborhood grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., a thoroughly ordinary undertaking on a thoroughly ordinary day, when they were gunned down by a mass shooter.
We also must remember Nevaeh Bravo, Makenna Lee Elrod and Uziyah Garcia. These three likewise were not trained in the art of war, had neither volunteered nor were conscripted to fight their nation’s battles. They were attending elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, when their bodies were ripped apart by gunfire. They were 10 years old.
In the span of just 10 days this nation has been rocked by not one, but two massacres, the first of which took 10 lives, the second resulting in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.
And again we are left to hang our heads and ask, “Why?”
Why is America No. 36 on the list of most violent countries in the world, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace? Why did the nation’s murder rate soar to near record levels in 2021, according to the FBI?
Why do we kill, and kill, and kill?
Right now there is someone so filled with anger, despair and hatred that he is planning the next mass shooting. We know who he is. In fact, we know a lot about him, thanks to research conducted by the Violence Project. First, he is male. If he is planning to shoot up a K-12 school, he is white, while if a college or university is his target, he is non-white. School shooters are typically suicidal and have suffered some sort of trauma.
If he is going to shoot up a workplace, he is 40-something, but his race is unknown. He is also mad at his employers.
If a church is his choice of killing ground, he is a white male in his 40s motivated by hate or domestic violence. And if he is going to assault a store or restaurant, he is white, in his 30s and has a criminal record.
He is out there, right now, somewhere. Pray to God he doesn’t live next door.
Why does this keep happening? How can we stop it? I have a solution. Stop selling guns to mentally ill, angry, hateful, violent people with plank-sized chips on their shoulders. And of course these people wear signs on their chests that say, “I am mentally ill, angry, hateful and violent, watch out.”
Of course they don’t. So we should stop selling guns to everybody? Well, that is against the tenets set forth in the Constitution, so that won’t happen.
There are no easy answers, and in a world where we can get practically any answer we want from Alexa or Siri, that is not easy to accept.
On Valentine’s Day 2018, a shooter killed 17 at a high school in Parkland, Fla. The day before, a grandmother in Washington State — worried by violent statements she read in her grandson’s journal, as well as a semi-automatic rifle she found in his guitar case — contacted police. Her actions saved no telling how many lies.
That was undoubtedly a very difficult thing for her to do. But trying to prevent the next massacre in America will be difficult too. Talk to your kids, your spouse, your friend. If they have become withdrawn, seem angry and depressed, get them help.
On Memorial Day, by all means, remember our nation’s honored dead. But please also give a thought to the ordinary people, murdered doing ordinary things in ordinary circumstances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.