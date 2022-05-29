By Kelci McKendrick
Enid News & Eagle
“One-Mississippi. Two-Mississippi. Three-Mississip —.”
That’s how long I counted before a virtually simulated person pulled out a gun and fired a shot at me in Enid Police Department’s new virtual shooting simulation system last week.
As a civilian who has no police training whatsoever and is nervous by nature, a knot tied in my stomach each time I went through a handful of the over 300 scenarios available in the VirTra training simulator.
But from seeing and going through the scenarios, which included aggressive dogs, hostage situations, traffic stops and more, I can tell that the training simulator is going to help give officers a better understanding of what they can do if, and when, the time comes.
I stepped into the middle of the floor with a total of five screens in front of and on both sides of me, wearing a clip-on belt with a holster and a gun loaded with CO2.
“I don’t know what to expect,” I laughingly said to Lt. Nick John and Capt. Warren Wilson. “I’m so nervous.”
I was able to talk to the virtually simulated subjects in each scenario, and John could alter what would happen based on what I said.
In one of the scenarios, I responded to a report of a suspicious person going through dumpsters. Upon my arrival, a man standing outside of the dumpster said things like, “Hey officer, I wasn’t doing anything,” and, “I’m just going to go.”
I stood there frozen, unsure what to say or do in that situation. Another man popped up from inside the dumpster.
The first man pulled up a weapon of some kind, but I wasn’t able to tell what was in his hand. He charged at me, and the simulation then ended, indicating that I had been attacked.
John explained what I could’ve done to de-escalate the situation: I could have told both of the men to put their hands up, told the first man to drop his weapon — which I then learned was a screwdriver — or told the second man to climb out of the dumpster.
I was able to go through that same scenario again, but this time, when the first man charged at me, I took a shot at his leg. Afterward, I froze, contemplating whether that was the right decision.
In my distracted uncertainty, the second man pulled out a gun and shot me, and the scenario ended.
It was only a matter of seconds. One-Mississippi, two-Mississippi, three-Mississip —
The more I went through the scenarios, and the more I watched John go through them as he explained what he was doing and why, I became slightly more confident in how I approached situations, but I stayed nervous until the end.
Afterward, I realized how, in some scenarios, things can go from a seemingly normal and harmless situation to the worst possible outcome in a short amount of time. I also realized it can help officers better learn how to de-escalate situations before it hits that point.
