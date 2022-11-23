This column first appeared April 1, 2017.
It’s sometimes unusual what we remember from our younger years. I distinctly recall certain sights and smells, certain situations, certain people as clearly as if I had been introduced to them yesterday.
And then, I’ll try and recall something else that I swore at the time I would never forget, and it’s just no longer in my recall.
Oh, it’s somewhere in that mass of neurons and Cheetos, tucked away so far down the memory ladder I can’t quite pry it out.
I remember a lot from my college years, and I’ve forgotten a lot as well.
Just about everything I learned in OU’s school of journalism I practice in a daily routine — one that keeps the mind from forgetting.
And then, there’s the odd pieces, bits of things I don’t use on a daily or even yearly basis. Things I learned and they are as clear to me today as they were in the fall of my sophomore year.
Striving for a college degree wasn’t just about journalism classes for me, I got something out of many subjects.
For some reason I took art appreciation, and apparently some of that stuck with me, because I can still successfully answer Jeopardy questions with information I stored somewhere in my brain on artists that still is accessible.
And then there was philosophy, a course I took on a whim, and not one you would think I would ever use again.
I was wrong.
I can almost remember the day I learned of the cogito ergo sum.
The what you ask?
I was enamored of people capable of thinking so clearly, so deeply, so out of the box, that philosophers became a fascinating college subject.
René Descartes, the French philosopher, mathematician and scientist, came up with the cogito ergo sum — I think, therefore I am.
I thought at the time, “Wow, now that breaks down everything we are in a very short, extraordinarily simple statement.”
Descartes’ idea was to form a starting point for his life and his mind, a foundation for knowledge in the face of radical doubt.
OK, now thinking about this statement and applying it to our everyday lives is a little deep. I think, therefore I am doesn’t enter my mind every day over my morning coffee.
But, I still randomly think about that statement, and will never forget it.
I also learned of Ockham’s Razor, a problem-solving principle attributed to William of Ockham, who lived in the 1300s. He was an English Franciscan friar, scholastic philosopher and theologian who established a fundamental principle that among competing ideas, the one with the fewest assumptions should be selected — if there exist two explanations, the simplest one is the best.
OK, our everyday lives aren’t scientific principles, or arithmetical problems to be solved with logic and scientific method.
That would not be conducive to getting anything done every morning if I were to apply scientific method to how I select my coffee and creamer.
I just go with what tastes good and jump-starts the day — nothing else.
Simplicity.
But, if I start each day with the subconscious thought that I think, therefore I am, I can start my day with a clean slate.
Of course, life is not an equation to be determined, because daily life is messy and ever-changing.
So, I finally come to the crux of this rambling about philosophy and razors: History’s conspiracy theories and theorists.
A day doesn’t go by that we aren’t haranged by some conspiracy theory on Facebook, a TV show, on radio from some political hack or hear a theory from someone else in passing.
I am not a conspiracy theorist — period.
I think most conspiracy theorists need to get a life, get back on whatever medication they desperately are in need of taking and have stopped taking, and please leave the rest of us alone.
Many things in today’s world seem to distract us from doing the right thing, doing what we deep down know is right.
But conspiracy theories keep jumping in our path.
To me, they are a waste of valuable time here on earth.
Conspiracy theories always go against Ockham’s Razor. They are always complex, they always work with sometimes one or multiple assumptions and gloss over real facts that stand in the way of their conspiracy theory.
In point of fact, Ockham’s razor is not part of their thought process.
There is nothing simple about their conspiracy. Just throw in supposition, throw in possibilities, throw in could-be facts/information.
Ockham’s razor destroys the bulk of conspiracy theorists arguments.
It isn’t an irrefutable principle of our logic, or a scientific fact or result.
It just involves simplicity: A simple answer is always best in solving a problem, opposed to a sometimes incomprehensible number of possible and more complex alternatives.
I say simplicity rules — historically speaking.
