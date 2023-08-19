Big Sam left Seattle in the year of ‘92, / With George Pratt, his partner, and brother Billy too / They crossed the Yukon River and found the Bonanza gold / Below that old white mountain, just a little southeast of Nome. ~ lyrics to “North to Alaska” a 1960 song by Johnny Horton.
I’m not a flyer, so this was rather difficult for me as we glided through the skies at 28,000 feet, and I began to write this column — above thick, white clouds that looked like mountain-shrouding snowbanks in Washington state.
Yes, the wife and I headed north — to Alaska — and we are back home safely from a badly needed vacation as I finish this column.
Alaska once was called “Seward’s Folly,” for then Secretary of State William Seward’s secret acquisition of the vast mineral-rich territory from the Russian Empire in 1867, for what eventually would be referred to as a steal for $7.2 million. The purchase was ratified by the U.S. Senate two years after the end of the American Civil War.
Saying Alaska is vast is an understatement. Texas is a big state of which I can attest, having lived and worked there a short time after college, and having driven across and around the state on any number of occasions.
Yet, Texas is dwarfed by Alaska, and you can fit 19 states inside its borders.
I had my first taste of airline delays in our trek north when we sat in Seattle’s busy, crowded and sprawling airport, which for all the world looked like a United Nations convention.
This was just a five-hour delay due to a problem with our jet’s oxygen masks not functioning correctly, and we were treated to a nice free meal out of the experience, despite landing in Fairbanks at 3:30 a.m. and we got the eye-opening — sorry, eye-closing — experience of being awake 24 hours.
We topped that coming back, with no delays, going with almost no sleep for 30 hours.
You see, flying to Alaska is way easier and faster that driving to Alaska — it took the wife and her youngest daughter five days in May to get there driving across the western U.S. and a good deal of Canada — but it’s also a staying-awake-and-then-recovering challenge to fly there as well.
My backside and my brain will attest.
Now, there definitely are differences in Oklahoma and Alaska, and not just topography. It never got above 72 in North Pole — yes, there really is a North Pole if you’re a follower of Santa Claus — during the day, and touched 50 several nights. Fortunately, there was no sign of their aggressive mosquitoes, which I was warned long ago by my cousin were the size of small birds.
It’s the danged sunlight that gets you.
It was still light at 11 p.m. and light again at 5:30 a.m. No heat indexes in that corner of the far-off U.S. of A.
Of course, there’s a three hour difference in time between Garfield County’s Central Time Zone and North Pole, Alaska, where we visited the wife’s two daughters and three grandkids.
We were in the Alaskan Time Zone, and the first day there was punctuated by frequent naps trying to catch up on missed sleep.
Wind had us lose power for several hours Saturday evening. What is considered a high wind in Alaska apparently is 15 mph — a calm day in Oklahoma.
Yep, knocked out the power. You see, there are trees in Alaska. Everywhere you see — or really, you can’t see — are tall trees. Lots of mountains, too.
Driving home from the OKC airport, I felt a bit exposed seeing all our vast open spaces.
So, if you like mild summers and trees and mountains, Alaska is your cup of tea.
Now its quite pricey to live there, with gas prices more than a dollar higher than ours, so I can’t complain anymore when I fill up. Cost of living there is way higher, with Safeway grocery prices easily topping ours here in Oklahoma by a good amount. And the cost of finding a house to live in — well, it’s kind of like buying a home in Plano, Texas.
Yeah, it’s expensive.
But, Alaska is beautiful — and quiet.
Of course, traveling through four airports and purchasing food is like dining in Manhattan — New York, not Kansas — so traveling there ain’t cheap.
Upon our return home it got hot Wednesday — only 90, which was a welcome relief to Enid but not to us.
We were greeted by a passing cattle truck on U.S. 81 in El Reno, with a cow doing a substantial No. 2 on the car and windshield. As my wife said, “Welcome back to Oklahoma.”
But, I’m proud of me. Six takeoffs and six landings on the trip, and I didn’t need a single valium, and I didn’t forget a single computer password.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.