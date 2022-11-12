“It’s like a dream, no end and no beginning …” — a lyric from the Madonna song, “Like a Prayer”
Heard this song on the radio last week, and as usual, got me to thinking about dreams — again.
Thank goodness it wasn’t one of the endless political ads, someone hawking Medicare supplement insurance or the seemingly 10-times-an-hour ad for Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit compensation.
I classify these more as nightmares, particularly the political ads.
But our dreams — or lack of them — are one area of our lives on this earth that pretty much in the class of unexplainable.
I mean, a specialist in dreams and sleeping probably can give informed theories, but it’s impossible for anyone to get into someone’s head and figure out why we dream.
I dare anyone to get into my mind — I dare ya!
I mean, you’ll probably just find snakes, snails and puppy dog tails, as the 1800s nursery rhyme explained what little boys are made of.
Probably Cheetos dust, Dr. Pepper residue, with mashed potatoes and cream gravy liberally mixed in.
But seriously, dreams are very real to many of us, and I ran through a patch of sleep fairly recently that I really don’t think I had any dreams over about a two-month period.
Oh, I probably did, but they just weren’t worth remembering — and I didn’t.
It’s those spine-tinglers and scary ones we seem to remember most.
I’ve mentioned in a previous column about two I used to have as a youngster that were recurring and I still remember to this very day.
But day in, day out dreams just don’t seem to hold water anymore.
Now, there seems to be endless songs about dreams, mostly just used in the context of flowing lyrics and trying to figure them out or interpreting them — but mostly they are just poetic license and getting us to relate to a song and story the musician/lyricist is telling us.
That’s OK with me, but I want to know a bit more.
So, when I set out to research dreams, I found just as much puzzlement in the answers as I did in my question: why do we dream?
Dreams, it seems, are stories and images in the mind that we create while we sleep.
Simple, right?
And, as I found, dreams can be entertaining, fun, romantic, disturbing, frightening and occasionally bizarre.
OK, I didn’t need to have an expert — or a website — tell me that.
I knew that from experience.
I’ve been having dreams since I can remember, even if I can sometimes walk into a room and forget what I was going to do, so maybe my extent of expertise isn’t the best.
But, it’s those bizarre, sometimes frightening dreams that seem to stay with me.
Now, experts in the field of dreams — no pun intended and with apologies to Kevin Costner and the crew of that memorable movie — think each of us dreams from three to six times every night.
Now, I was exhausted Wednesday night after an extremely long day from a trip to OKC in the morning plus a long day at work, and if I dreamed in my super-heavy sleep that night, I sure don’t remember.
The brain fog was just as thick in my mind as it was here Tuesday morning.
I found further that experts believe each of our dreams lasts between five and 20 minutes, even if I’m pretty sure on occasion I’ve had one looooong dream that lasted all night.
Anyway, when I woke up that’s how I felt about an occasional and particular dream state.
They’ve also found about 95% of all dreams are forgotten by the time we wake up.
And I categorize that as from the time my head hits the pillow until my two cups of morning coffee are drained from my cup.
You know that feeling — until that little man or little woman inside our brains finally tells us wakie-wakie.
And I saw the question asked, are dreams merely part of the sleep cycle, and do they have a real purpose?
Experts say dreams represent unconscious desires and wishes, the consolidation and processing of information gathered during the day, and that they may work as a form of psychotherapy.
Now, during my research, I also found considerable use of the word “may,” as in this may be an explanation.
It’s kind of like interpreting what another person is really trying to say when they talk to you.
I can’t get into a person’s mind to see if they are really conveying what they mean.
That’s the same as you reading this, trying to make sense of my words.
And, I’ve found through considerable experience, dreams actually have no end and no beginning.
Kind of poetic.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
