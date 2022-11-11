Veterans Day is about honoring the service of military members to our country. It’s about giving these people their proper due for doing their part — some voluntarily, some compensatory depending on the time they served — to ensure the freedoms we all enjoy.
These military members, present and past, need to be celebrated. One way to celebrate our veterans of the past is to share their memories and military memorabilia with others.
Some folks in our readership area may have military items from their fathers, brothers, grandfathers, who served in historic wars, such as World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam. Many of our veteran ancestors left behind medals, letters, uniforms, etc. that could be of historic significance.
I know that many of us in the Boomer generation had fathers, uncles and grandfathers who served in World War I or World War II. Maybe some of these military items were handed down to us over the years, and they’ve been shelved in an attic or storage area or put in a drawer. Heck, we may not even remember we have them.
It got me to thinking this past week when a photo from four years ago popped up in my Facebook feed. My husband, who is an Army veteran and also a graduate of a military school, was always fascinated with war history and memorabilia. When he was a student at New Mexico Military Institute, he started building a replica of the U.S.S. Missouri. The significance of that ship is that she participated in the invasion of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. She joined in on bombardment of mainland Japan.
But, she was most famous for hosting the surrender ceremony of Japan on Sept. 2, 1945.
Unfortunately, when he was on a semester break, he left the model at the school and it disappeared. So, in his adult years, beginning at around age 30, he started building it again. It took him more than 30 years to finish it — we moved a lot and kids were young and we were busy with careers, etc. When he finished it, it was beautiful, but really too big to display in our house.
So, he loaned it to the military section of the historical museum in Ardmore. They were excited and happy to have it. And, it is being enjoyed by others fascinated with military history.
Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park is in the process of collecting military memorabilia, and I’m sure they would appreciate items of military significance from local veterans. Wouldn’t it be nice to take those medals and memories out of storage and give them to a place where others can see them and learn their history?
Providing a museum an item on loan means you and your family have the option of getting it back some day if you want.
I know I’m proud that my husband’s U.S.S. Missouri model is on display at a museum. It fits right in with their World War II displays and provides another learning experience for museum visitors.
It’s something to think about. These memories need to be shared.
