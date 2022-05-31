What stimulates your memories? Think about it.
It seems like every time I get with my sister for even a short visit or phone call, we bring up something way back in our memories that we did when we were kids in the country. One of the fun things we recently talked about was when we made “sheep shower wine." I am sure the real name was sheep sorrel but we called them "sheep-showers." I seldom share our recipe because it was such a secret but today you will learn our recipe. We would get a quart jar from the place on a rack where Mother kept them year to year for her canning. Then we got a lid that fit tight. When it was all washed and ready, we started gathering the makings. The tiny plants we gathered had little yellow bell shaped flowers. We collected the flowers and stems and leaves and pushed them into the jar until it was almost full. Then we “borrowed” a bit of sugar, about one half cup, from the kitchen and added it to the jar.
This was during rationing of sugar and I am sure Mother noticed how the level went down in the sugar canister, but she never mentioned it. After the sugar, we added water to the top of the jar and screwed the lid on tight.
When that was all prepared, we dug a hole in the ground about a foot deep and carefully placed the jar in the hole. Then we covered it carefully and marked the location with a rock or stick and went about our business of playing whatever. We waited about one hour and then we dug it up to test it. It was ready to drink. Actually, it tasted a lot like lemonade as it had a tart/sweet taste. It was an adventure we will never forget. I don't know how we discovered making it but it was our secret for a long time and we had many hours of fun with it.
My only other story about wine that brings about memories was when Grandma had club at her house. She had a note pad in the kitchen where she wrote what all she had canned for the winter, so all her club members could see her accomplishments. Well, my uncle added to her list without her knowing it the following, “Two gallons home brew.” Grandma never knew about it until after club was over, although many remarked about her forethought for a long winter. I don't think Grandma ever forgave my uncle. Enough about wine. I have other wonderful memories.
I remember sitting on the footstool at Daddy's feet to listen to his wonderful stories of his childhood when his best friend was a Pawnee Indian (both about 4 years old) and the things they learned from each other and the troubles and mischief they got into and how they got out of those
situations. Even after I was grown, into my 30s, I still could sit there and listen forever. He treated me like I was about 6 and told the same or similar stories over and over and I never tired of hearing them ... and he never tired of telling them. He had such a wonderful memories right up until age 96.
I am having a terrible time remembering names of people I meet, even if it has just been a few minutes. When I was working in offices, by the time I talked to them on the phone and wrote their name in the appointment book and made their chart, I could remember them well. Even my boss would call me at home to ask the name of a certain person he had seen recently. I could tell him their name and how many kids they had and where they lived and what they did for a living. Those days are long gone. I even go through the entire alphabet to try to remember to no avail.
BUT, I can remember the names of everyone in my high school graduating class and all my teachers, etc. I can remember poems I recited in grade school. I can sing songs from my teens as if it were yesterday. It is only recently I seem to go blank.
I remember God's mercies and am very grateful. I am thankful that I was raised in the country during the era I grew up. I am indebted to my parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles and siblings who helped make me who I am today. I am beholding to my teachers who were so patient with me, helping me understand and learn and be inquisitive about things. I am indebted to my parents and Sunday School teachers who instilled in me my love for God and His Son, and taught me right from wrong. Those things we never ever forget. They are instilled into my heart.
I remember my many failures that keep me humble. I remember the times I was late and those times keep me on my toes. I remember the situations that I was called on unprepared and I try to keep a step ahead of my calendar now.
I remember God's grace and stay hopeful. In times like these, we must keep hope alive.
We can dwell on all the school shootings and government arguments, and political unrest and almost lose our direction and feel hopeless, but we must keep hope alive and know that God is in control of what will happen to us in the future. Every generation has had problems that they thought were
unsolvable but we all survived and learned from any mistakes made.
It is such a joy to be around young people who know things I will never know and never learn. I hope they are remembering the things around them and making happy memories. When my young friends come to visit, I try to fill them in on the memories I had with my grandparents and wonderful experiences back then. They shaped my life and I don't want those memories of mine to die. Now I know how Daddy and Grandpa felt by telling their stories of settling in Indian Territory many, many years ago. Their stories and memories must not die. Neither should my stories of growing up during the era after the dust bowl, depression, and during World War II.
Today's recipe is completely by memory, as I made it millions of times when I was very young and can whip it up pretty fast even today. Some things never leave us.
Quicky Chocolate Cake
1/3 cup cocoa
2 teaspoons soda
2 cups sugar
3 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 tablespoons vinegar
3/4 cup oil
2 cups water
Sift all dry ingredients together into a 9-by-13 baking dish. Make three holes in different parts of cake. Add vanilla in one, vinegar in one, and oil in the other. Pour water over all and blend with fork. Do not beat! Bake 30 to 35 minutes at 350 degrees.
