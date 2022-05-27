By Cindy Allen
Enid News & Eagle
Memorial Day Weekend is special for me. As I’ve written before, I like taking some time during the weekend to honor loved ones who have passed on, and I travel through the state to lay decorations on the graves of my ancestors.
While honoring our loved ones has become a tradition since the creation of Memorial Day, it is most important to remember what Memorial Day is really about. Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May. The holiday is to commemorate those who lost their lives while in service to the United States armed forces.
There’s nothing more breathtaking than seeing the American flags flying in cemeteries as I make my rounds. These flags mark the graves of veterans who have served, but the most poignant ones mark the graves of those lost in military action.
In Stonewall, Okla., a headstone in the family cemetery marks a hero’s sacrifice for my husband’s family. There are no remains buried there — just a marker, because 78 years later this World War II pilot is still listed as missing.
My husband’s uncle, 2nd Lt. George Colbert McKoy, was born in Stonewall in 1919, the son of John McKoy and Cecelia Burris. He was declared lost after the B-24 bomber he was piloting was shot down near Hamburg, Germany, en route to Politz. His group had been assigned special night missions, and he was on his eighth mission when his plane was shot down. He was listed as missing in action on June 20, 1944. He was 24.
George had gone to elementary and high school in Stonewall. He attended East Central State College (Ada) and later the University of Oklahoma in Norman where he entered CPT training. He enlisted in the armed services in May 1942 and was inducted in October 1942. He completed basic training in San Antonio, Texas, and from there he was sent to Waco where he received his wings in 1943.
According to an obituary in the Ada News, he served as an instructor in Liberal, Kan., and was sent to a staging area near Salt Lake City, Utah, where he picked up his crew. After a brief training period in Pueblo, Colo., he was sent to Westover Field, Springfield, Mass., before shipment overseas to England, where he was stationed with the 8th Air Force in Northhampton.
The 856th Bombardment Squadron was activated in October 1943 as one of the original Consolidated B-24 Liberator squadrons of the 492nd Bombardment Group. After deploying to England, the 492nd entered the strategic bombing campaign against Germany, but in three months of combat, the 492nd Group suffered the most severe losses of an 8th Air Force bomber group. It was often referred to as the “Hard Luck Outfit.”
It’s hard to specifically determine from reading history of the 856th squadron, but it appears that in the timeframe of that particular run Lt. McKoy was involved in on June 20, 1944, the majority of those planes and crews were lost.
When the family got word of his disappearance, he left behind his mother, one brother and three sisters, including my husband’s mother.
George’s mother was later presented his posthumous Air Medal and Purple Heart.
As of 2021, 72,500 U.S. servicemen and civilians remain listed as missing from World War II. That’s 72,500 families who have never really had closure for their loved ones.
According to Defense Media Network, at the end of World War II, there had been a global focus on finding the unaccounted war dead. The American Graves Registration Service had the task of disinterring temporary military cemeteries, finding isolated graves in foreign lands, and searching for downed airplanes. Once a soldier had been recovered and identified, a proper burial occurred, in accordance with family wishes. In a six-year period, from 1945 to 1951, more than 280,000 war dead were identified and brought back to the United States to be reinterred.
George’s remains were not among them. He is memorialized at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial, Coton, South Cambridgeshire District, Cambridgeshire, England.
On this Memorial Day, I remember and honor Lt. George Colbert McKoy, whose sacrifice deserves honor and respect, just like every soldier who has paid the ultimate price for American freedom. They are why we observe Memorial Day.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.