It sounds like every member of Congress, former member of Congress and former members of the executive branch of the United States government need to look in their houses, garages and offices to see if they have “classified” documents in their current possession.
Of course, the big fish in all this was former President Donald Trump and the massive number of classified documents he had at his Mar-a-Lago resort home. Later in 2022, President Joe Biden was found to have a number of documents, and now former Vice President Mike Pence has revealed he, too, has some documents in his possession.
Color me not surprised. Why? Because I believe many members of Congress likely possesses some form of “classified” documents because so many documents are classified that way, whether they deserve to be or not.
This isn’t about “what-aboutism” or making excuses. It’s a simple fact of political life. These government officials receive so many documents and so much paperwork, I would think it would be difficult to keep track of it all and make certain items that should be returned are returned. I just look at my messy desk (organized chaos), and I could probably find paperwork sitting here that I accumulated two years ago when I first came back to the newspaper.
Just a few days ago, NPR did a story about whether too many documents are labeled classified. I’m going to speculate that indeed, there are. Historian Matthew Connelly, who was interviewed by NPR believes so too.
According to NPR, Connelly says, on average, records are marked as classified three times every second, generating so many secret documents that it’s practically impossible to preserve them all.
“More and more of what’s classified are things like PowerPoint presentations and spreadsheets and text messages and video conferences,” he says. “The sheer volume is something we can’t even measure anymore in paper. ... We don’t know what’s stored in the cloud — or, in some cases, deleted and just destroyed completely so that no one will ever know.”
According to an article in the University of Southern California’s Dornsife Magazine, tens of thousands of employees working for the U.S. government both directly and as contractors have security clearances allowing access to classified information. Many people with security clearances never handle classified material but need to be cleared so they can be present when classified information is discussed.
But not all of classified details describe covert operations or identities of spies. Many are rather mundane, like the PowerPoints and emails mentioned above.
There are all kinds of protocols and levels of classification, and if you’re really that interested in it, just do a Google search and you’ll find plenty of information.
But my guess — and because of my experience in dealing with transparency issues (or lack thereof) in the government — is that a great deal of these documents don’t need to be classified at all; or, they should be de-classified very quickly when the topic or concern is over.
When it comes to living former presidents, I would think there probably does need to be a sweep of their homes or offices for potential classified documents. I mean, let’s get it all out in the open and grab these documents now.
And, if they are there, let’s do an analysis on whether they really need to be classified, and if not, declassify them quickly.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.