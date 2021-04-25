Guilty.
Guilty.
Guilty.
Those words, delivered not in the clear staccato of a veteran newscaster, but rather in the laconic near monotone of a veteran judge who has seen it all before, wrapped up the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin earlier this week.
Three counts, three convictions, three blows struck for social justice in the case of the death of George Floyd.
Charges are rare in the case of police officers who kill suspects. When charges are filed, convictions almost never result. And fellow police officers almost never speak out against one of their own.
Chauvin was the exception to this rule. Not only was he charged, but among those testifying against him were his fellow police officers. For this case, at least, the so-called “Thin Blue Line,” that usually keeps police officers from testifying against each other was rubbed out by some good old common sense and human dignity.
This case was certainly different. It was all caught on cellphone video, for one thing. There was Chauvin, his face a veritable mask of indifference, with his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck. And there was Floyd, pleading for his life, for nine minutes and 29 seconds.
In the wake of Chauvin’s trial and conviction, there have been calls for nationwide police reform, and, indeed, it is high time for a comprehensive study of the way police interact with people of color.
But this is hardly a typical case. Most police killings result from split-second decisions. What is that in his hand? It it a gun, or no gun? Is it a knife or something harmless like a cellphone? Or is it simply nothing of all, a trick of light and shadow? These are the life-or-death moments that are sadly becoming more and more common these days and all too frequently result in the tragic loss of life.
George Floyd was prone for most of his encounter with Chauvin, helpless. His death did not result from a spur of the moment decision reached in the dark of night, but instead played out in daylight for the entire world to see.
Thus this is not a good test case to bring about meaningful long-lasting change in the relationship between police and people of color.
This was murder, pure and simple.
Since 2015, police have shot and killed at least 135 unarmed Black people in America. The majority of the officers who pulled the trigger were white. Did all the victims constitute a real threat to life and limb, or merely one that was perceived?
This is where police reform must come, in the margins where justified police shootings turn into felonies when incorrect assumptions and imprudent decisions are made.
Police cannot be stripped of the opportunity to defend themselves when confronted with a potentially deadly situation. Is more training needed, more community policing initiatives called for in an attempt to put a human face on those who wind up as victims of these shootings? That should be left up to the experts.
We need the police. They represent our last line of defense against the forces of chaos, conflict and confrontation. All the talk about disbanding, or at the very least, defunding, the police is high-minded and misguided rhetoric, but nothing more.
In the case of George Floyd, at least, the jury’s verdict sent a clear message, no one is above the law. No one has the right to do to another human being what Chauvin did to George Floyd. If that message sparks meaningful talks about changing the way communities of color interact with the police, so be it.
It has to start somewhere.
