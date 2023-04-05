What are your Easters like? Think about it.
As far back as I can remember we always had Easter picnics. Before my grandparents died, we always went to their house. We saw all the cousins and played with them, exploring Grandpa’s barn and all the outdoor stuff. Then we would come inside and play in the attic and upstairs in the old farm house with all its nooks and crannies and hiding places. We played dress-up with wonderful old hats and clothes and accessories. Those were fun times.
We all brought food and had a lavish picnic. If the weather was cold, we served it in the house. If it was warm and comfortable, we served the meal and ate it outside. With everybody bringing their special dishes, there was always great food to enjoy.
We did a lot of visiting back then so we got to see and talk with all our aunts and uncles and cousins that we saw only about twice a year at Easter and Thanksgiving. Always the aunts would say, “My, how you have grown.” They were right, we had changed quite a bit since they last saw us. But back then we thought the remark was so silly and ridiculous. I do it now, and the nieces and nephews probably think the same thing and roll their eyes toward heaven.
Following that delicious meal, the aunts and mothers and grandmas would clean up the kitchen and all the dishes, while the men relaxed on the front porch. Some of the older ones would hide Easter eggs for all the kids to hunt. The eggs were chicken eggs or “banty” eggs, or turkey eggs that we had dyed ourselves and decorated with crayons or wax before dipping to the desired color in dye that we had bought or made ourselves from food coloring. Those eggs were always just beautiful and we each had a special egg. The day after Easter we enjoyed egg sandwiches and/or deviled eggs.
While we hunted eggs, Grandpa got out the live chickens that were given to us each year. The chickens were colored pink, blue and green ... so different from the yellows chicks we were used to in the brooder house. Being country kids and around baby animals, baby chickens and pets all the time, we were accustomed to handling them carefully. We were taught early how to hold them and lift them and be gentle. Getting colored, live baby Easter chicks was such a thrill back then. We carefully cared for them until they could be turned out with the other chicks their own size and they became part of the flock. We lost track of them when they feathered out and were not colored any more. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what happened to them them then, but when we were kids we gave it no thought. If we had known we would have been devastated.
A fond memory were the egg hunts and parties we had the Friday before Easter at school. We each brought a certain number of dyed eggs to exchange and hide and hunt. We divided in age groups so we would all find some. There was always some joker who dyed a raw egg (probably one of the older, mean boys, ha!) and surprised some little kid. But it was all in fun. After the traditional hunt, we enjoyed refreshments. We didn’t have lots of parties at school so they were a treat.
On Easter Sunday, the Easter bunny always came early and left eggs in the nests we had prepared the evening before of fresh, green grass in the front yard. We gathered the candy eggs and some we dyed ourselves in our Easter baskets. We got up early so the dogs would not beat us to them.
Of course on Easter we always attended church, like we did each and every Sunday. Usually there were a few there we hardly knew ... much like it is today when the church pews are full to overflowing to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. I believe it is better to go once or twice a year than to never go at all. I should not be judgmental.
In recent years, we’d go to my brother’s house in Pawnee County and enjoy Easter with his beautiful family of grand- children and cousins and aunts and uncles. The tradition has not changed a bit as far as food is concerned. We always have much too much that is much too delicious to resist. If it rains or is too windy the kids play in the barns. Otherwise they and all of us enjoy playing in his spacious, beautiful yard. There is always the traditional egg hunt. Each egg has a child’s name on it. They hide and hunt and when all the eggs are accounted for, the adults divide them all up by name and every child is happy and content. There are never any disputes over who found which egg or how many. A good time is had by all.
Now I look forward every year to our Easter Cantata that we perform for our church and many visitors. It is such a joy to tell of our Lord’s Son and salvation for us by His sacrifice. I no longer think about eggs and rabbits and baskets. Easter has such a special deep meaning now. I am so grateful for the way all churches celebrate in some fashion. I know God is pleased. I am too.
This cookie will become one of your favorite Easter traditions. It is great anytime but can be decorated especially for Easter too.
Thumb Print Cookies
½ cup butter, softened
¼ cup brown sugar
1 egg, separated
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup flour
pinch salt
¾ cup finely chopped nuts
jam, dried fruit or candy for filling
Mix shortening, sugar, egg yolk and vanilla. Stir in flour and salt which have been sifted together. Roll into one-inch balls. Dip into slightly beaten egg white. Roll in nuts. Place on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for five minutes. Remove from oven. Quickly press thumb gently on top of each cookie. Return to oven and bake eight minutes longer. Then place a bit of chopped candied fruit, jam or candy in each thumb print. Cool. Now for an Easter twist to these cookies. Make the dough the same, except roll them in green coconut instead of nuts. Place a few M&M’s or jelly beans in the thumb print to make a bunny nest.
Have a blessed Easter. Enjoy your traditions. Appreciate Christ’s life sacrificed for all of us.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought
