In Martina McBride’s song “Independence Day,” she sings about letting the whole world know that Independence Day is a day of reckoning, a time for the weak to be strong, the guilty to pay … it’s a time to roll the stone away and let freedom ring out!”
I know we just celebrated the Fourth of July with all the family get-togethers, cookouts and fireworks, but it’s still worth writing about. For those of us blessed enough to be an American citizen and reap the benefits of living free in this wonderful nation, it is Independence Day every day! Not just once a year. We should celebrate this wonderful gift with thankful and grateful hearts. Our knee should be bent and our hearts humbled at the sight of our flag flying high, serving as a reminder that “freedom is not free, it came with a cost” from all those who sacrificed their lives so that we can live free.
Independence Day also includes the church and the freedom to worship when and where we choose. I’m not talking about a building we go to on Sundays and Wednesdays out of duty or tradition … religion. I’m talking about a people full of the power and love of God, filled with the Spirit of God. A people like the folks who founded this great country and our laws. Saints, that’s you and me. We are “We the People!”
it’s Independence Day!!
Personally, I believe the church has passed the buck just one time too many. We have sat back in our padded pews and allowed the world to silence the voice of the church long enough. The Apostle Paul described the church as the body of Christ, active, alive and full of faith. A church with authority and boldness. In Ephesians 1:22-23 it says, “He put all things under His feet, and appointed Him to be head over all things to the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills all in all (for in that body lives the full measure of Him Who makes everything complete, and Who fills everything everywhere with Himself).”
It’s Independence Day!!
Jesus promised us in Matthew 16:18 the gates of hell will not prevail against His church … and it won’t! But, we hold a big responsibility in that promise as well. It’s time to quit playing church, saints! It’s time to get real and be who God called us to be. It’s time to quit going through the motions just so we can call ourselves Christians.
It’s Independence Day!!
We have missed the mark on so many levels, church. God never intended His church to be a religion, full of empty rituals. Rather, He created us to be dynamic, passionate, life-giving. He intended for His church to be a place of faith, hope, healing and destiny. A House of Prayer! A place where we can worship at His feet, be refreshed and gain strength, a place where prayer changes things and people. God created us in His image, church and that includes all that is within Him … His creativity, His love, His power, His anointing, His gifts, His passion, His grace, His diversity, His wisdom, His knowledge, His mercy, His hope, His faith, His peace … just to name a few. Isn’t that what the world is looking for? Peace and hope?
It’s Independence Day!
Here in America, we are free to worship, free to believe (or not). Jesus gave His very life for our right to make that choice. I pray we never have to live in or know a country without prayer or freedom of choice, without faith, without vision … without God! But that really depends on us and the choices we make, doesn’t it?
This is America the Beautiful, my friends, and we get to choose. It’s time to roll the stone away and let freedom ring, “It’s Independence Day!”
Scripture tells us in Joshua 24:15, “Choose you this day whom you will serve; but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
Jesus is coming soon, my friends. The day of reckoning is at hand and the most important decision you will ever make in your whole life is Who you will service and what will you do with Jesus? Don’t put it off … He loves you and stands at the door and knocks. Won’t you open that door and let freedom ring in your life?
“For God so loved the world He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper.
