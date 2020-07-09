The Oklahoma Media Center announced it will receive a grant of $50,000 from the Walton Family Foundation to support the work of the collaborative.
The OMC launched in May after Local Media Association leaders and consultants worked with Inasmuch Foundation to develop the model and bring the local media partners together. Inasmuch provided $50,000 initial funding for OMC, allowing OMC partners to ramp up collaborative coverage.
Buoyed further by the WFF funding, OMC journalism efforts will focus on ways the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis have affected education in Oklahoma, from pre-kindergarten through high school levels. The project -- called “Changing Course: Education and COVID” — will publish its first stories in the coming days.
“We are thrilled to work with the Walton Family Foundation on the topic of education ,” said Nancy Lane, chief executive officer, Local Media Association/Local Media Foundation. “COVID-19 has forever changed education, especially at the K-12 level. As parents, students, teachers and staff look for information and solutions, the Oklahoma Media Center will be a leading voice exploring every angle and recommending courses of action .”
Since launch, the OMC has grown to 18 Oklahoma journalism partners, including newspapers, broadcasters and digital news outlets: Big If True, OU Student Media, Griffin Communications, KOSU, KFOR, The Oklahoman, Oklahoma Watch, KGOU, StateImpact
Oklahoma, Curbside Chronicle, Tulsa World, Oklahoma Eagle, Oklahoma City Free Press, The Luther Register, Nondoc, CNHI, Telemundo Oklahoma, and Center for Independent Journalism.
The OMC partners have developed a set of topic ideas, within the overall education scope, for initial investigation and reporting, including:
● Technology and the digital divide
● Curriculum and teaching approach
● Extracurricular activities and socialization
● Funding and spending
● Physical and mental health
● Effects of housing dislocation
● Effects on non-traditional education modes
The Oklahoma Media Center is in talks with other funders and expects to announce more support soon. LMA will share learnings with the industry every step of the way, Lane said.
