OKLAHOMA CITY — Across the large, orange barricade separating Oklahoma City police officers from marchers during the Black Lives Matter rally were laughs, conversations and hugs, as the two parties reached over the barrier to embrace and listen to one another.
Thousands of marchers gathered in the early Sunday afternoon, peacefully walking from NE 36th St. and N Kelley Ave to the State Capitol and then to the Oklahoma County Jail, where the barriers surrounded the building.
But amidst the crowd of people was a moment of humanity between the two sides.
Blasting music from a speaker, Rese Milton, a 42-year-old Oklahoma City resident, was at the center of these interactions.
“Were you the one playing the music?” One officer asked while approaching Milton. “I just wanted to say thank you. You brought brightness to my day.”
Milton spoke to a handful of officers, discussing both serious and easy-going topics.
“It felt pretty good that they were able to break away from their police stance and actually come talk to us,” said Milton. “Especially as one of the older people out here, I was glad to be able to tell them my point from my generation.”
But, even after speaking one-on-one with officers about the need for change, Milton said her hopes remained very low.
“It’s really going to take a lot more. You know, even the police officers said that if they had some good ideas, they’d be able to turn it around. They are still looking for good ideas,” said Milton. “They still don’t have an answer, and so it’s going to take laws to change before we really see a difference.”
Surrounding the rally were the sounds of vehicle horns beeping in support of the marchers. But it was the quiet conversations between those in attendance that seemed to echo the loudest.
“He used to be my neighbor,” said a marcher to his friend while motioning toward an officer. While the officer eventually approached his former neighbor, the barricade still stood separating the two, serving as a reminder of the division that still remains between the black community and law enforcement.
But rally attendee Tasia Mendiola, 35, said she remains hopeful that change will come.
“I'm outraged that we have to teach our children how to protect themselves in a world where we're all human.” said Mendiola. “But I am hopeful, because this is us repeating history. The history of protesting does bring about change. It may be small, but it's change.”
Members of the march kneeled in front of officers to honor George Floyd, who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis, sparking a few members of the Oklahoma City Police Department to take a knee, as well.
In the crowd, protestors of all ages and races united during the march, something Milton said is necessary to begin a movement.
“I’m glad to be out here with non-black people, because it’s going to take more than just black people,” said Milton. “They’re out here: young people, white people, Asians––Americans are out here to change what’s going on with black lives in America. And it’s about time.”
Shortly after 8 p.m., as the march came to a close, tensions escalated, leading to tear gas being fired, property being damaged and a curfew being issued for parts of the city. Eleven people were arrested in relation to the violence Sunday night, and 27 were arrested Saturday night, according to news reports.
Sheri Dickerson, executive director and an organizer of Black Lives Matter OKC, said in a news conference on Monday that all of the damage that occurred overnight was not part of the event organized by the chapter.
The chapter shared a Facebook video of its members cleaning up the neighborhoods and sites impacted by the weekend’s violence.
During Monday’s conference, the chapter released a list of demands that included the immediate resignation of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley due to his “lack of leadership” that “resulted in aggressive actions by the police towards peaceful protesters.” The chapter also asked for a meeting with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.
J.D. Baker, special assistant to the mayor, said city officials came to an understanding to limit police presence during Sunday’s rally.
“I think that’s why it went so well,” said Baker about the initial rally and march to the Capitol.
Hours after marchers walked to the Oklahoma County Jail, violence began to break out. But Baker said not everyone involved in the movement was participating for the same reason.
“We do have to remember that, because we do want to clump up everyone together,” said Baker. “I don't believe we should be shifting any blame to Black Lives Matter or any of the other organizations that have organized and outwardly and publicly put out the intent of their protest.”
Baker said he was not aware of any plans for future demonstrations in Oklahoma City at the time.
“But, I mean, I can tell you this,” said Baker. “We're not going to come out of this situation––we're not going to come into a new day––without change.”
Gaylord News is a reporting project of the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma.
