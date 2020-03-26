One hundred years ago today a group of Enid women gathered together for the first meeting of the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Enid.
The fledgling organization, originally meant to support women and girls in need, women who worked outside the home and women traveling through Enid, drew its roots from the YWCA movement founded in 1855 in London.
YWCA women’s homes first opened in the United States in 1858 in New York City and Boston.
When the YWCA formed in 1920 in Enid, Cora Rhodes was appointed the organization’s first secretary. The first board was led by M.C. Garber, president, and O. J. Fleming, vice president.
The group had a budget of $1,500 to furnish its first facility in Enid, at 120 W. Randolph. A sitting room, kitchen and a screened-off area with cots gave space for women who worked downtown to gather and prepare and eat their lunch, and a safe place to sleep for women travelers and those in need.
After Rhodes died in 1921, the YWCA moved its headquarters to Convention Hall.
In 1979, the organization opened Option House, a shelter for battered women and their children, after employees saw a need in Garfield County for emergency domestic violence services. The two-bedroom house was often at capacity, and community members, in cooperation with the YWCA, would sometimes open their homes to families escaping domestic violence. In 1982, the YWCA Option House moved to an 11-bedroom facility, which was the largest in the state at the time. The name was changed to the Crisis Center.
Services expanded in 1998 with addition of a women’s halfway house, and again in 2003 thanks to a $600,000 capital campaign and a $2.7 million grant from the Reynolds Foundation.
In 2014, YWCA Enid began offering Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exams for women who’ve been raped or sexually assaulted.
The YWCA Enid Crisis Center is specifically designed to serve women with children, unlike other facilities that do not serve children. The shelter provides services to women fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking and serves communities in Garfield, Kingfisher, Blaine, Major and Grant counties. Women typically are at the crisis center for about 30 days.
Another service of YWCA Enid is My Sister’s Closet, which assists women and their families with clothing and household items.
The on-site donation facility provides gently used or donated clothing for women, men and children, as well as furniture and household goods for those making a new home.
My Sister’s Closet is not limited to residents of the shelter. Community members in need also can browse for needed items.
Carrie Sanders, executive director of YWCA Enid, said the organization’s structure and programs have changed over the years, but its commitment to serving the community has remained constant since 1920.
“The YWCA has looked different through the years, but our commitment to serving women and girls in our community still remains the same,” Sanders said. “We are able to adapt with the times, and change our services and programs based on what’s most needed at the time.”
Sanders said YWCA Enid is the only facility in Northwest Oklahoma certified by the state Attorney General’s Office to provide services to women who’ve faced sexual or domestic abuse.
“It’s important for us to not only continue our services, but to grow those services,” Sanders said, “and make sure we’re continuing to meet the needs and expectations of victims.”
Providing those services requires keeping a constant eye on funding. Sanders said YWCA Enid has to raise about half its budget through local fundraising each year. And, with coronavirus concerns shutting down or threatening in-person fundraisers, Sanders said sustainability will be a major focus for the YWCA in the foreseeable future.
YWCA Enid’s largest fundraiser of the year, Purses with Purpose, currently is set for July 9 at Stride Bank Center. The annual sponsorship drive currently is underway.
To access YWCA Enid’s 24-hour crisis line, call (800) 966-7644.
For information on YWCA Enid and its services, go to www.ywcaenid.com or call (580) 234-7581.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.