Work was underway Tuesday to repair a damaged 30-inch water line on the west side of Enid that serves a large part of the community.
South Garland between Evandale Drive and Rupe will be closed to traffic while repairs are made to the line, which brings water from the Ames/Drummond well fields. According to the city of Enid, repair work is expected to take two to three days.
Traffic control and detour signs are posted, and motorists are encouraged to drive with caution, according to the city. Drivers traveling west or east on Rupe may use Willa Jean or Arlene to Evandale Drive as a connection to Garland. Motorists traveling south on Garland may use Evandale Drive to Willa Jean or Arlene to access Rupe.
Residents were asked Monday to conserve water after an AT&T contractor relocating utilities damaged the line, which serves a significant portion of Enid, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
The Ames/Drummond well fields supply more than half of the water for the city of Enid and many surrounding areas, Gilbert said. The city also receives supplies from a 42-inch line from Cleo/Ringwood well fields.
Due to the reduction, the city is asking utility customers to conserve water as much as possible until the damaged water line is repaired. Major Enid processing companies that use water also have been notified, Gilbert said.
"Our large volume users have been supporting our efforts by reducing their water usage to the maximum extent possible," the city said in a news release. "Residents and businesses are encouraged to do the same to assist in ensuring sufficient water for the community."
Gilbert suggested residents can conserve by curbing usage and not watering their lawns.
The Public Utilities Department will monitor water storage levels and will provide updates as they are available.
