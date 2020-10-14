A Woodward man was injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Harper County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
James Ray Blevins, 31, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition with head, leg and trunk injuries, according to an OHP report.
The accident happened at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on Oklahoma 46 about 5 miles north of May.
According to the report, Blevins was driving a 2003 Peterbilt sanitation truck south on Oklahoma 46 when he met another semi and moved over, dropping off the west edge of the road. He then overcorrected and went to the east side of the road, then overcorrected again and went of the road to the west. The vehicle went through a fence and rolled one time.
Blevins' condition was listed as apparently normal and the cause the accident was failure to maintain lane, according to the report. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.