An early Sunday morning accident in Woodward County claimed the life of Tyler Anthony Adams, 26, of Dallas, N.C., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Adams was riding in a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Brent Anthony Cisco, 26, of Woodward, traveling west on County Road 42, about two miles west of Woodward, at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Also in the vehicle was passenger Daniel Lopez, 22, of Woodward.
According to the OHP report, Cisco lost control of the vehicle when he accelerated on the gravel road, entered a broad slide, left the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle rolled onto its passenger side, partially ejecting Adams during the wreck.
Adams was transported by Woodward Fire/EMS to AllianceHealth Woodward Hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to a head injury.
Cisco and Lopez were not injured in the wreck, according to the report.
None of the occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts, and the condition of the driver and cause of the collision remain under investigation.
