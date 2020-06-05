Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park recently restored names on the Garfield County Gold Star Memorial at Government Springs Park, and hopes to restore the memorial's base in the near future.
The memorial, which sits north of the park gazebo, was installed in 1953 by VFW Post 2270 to honor residents of Garfield County who have died in combat.
Over the years, names of the county's fallen from Vietnam and Operation Iraqi Freedom were added to the original names from World War I and II and Korea.
But, time and Oklahoma weather took their toll, and until recently the names, etched in Indian rose granite, were barely legible.
Dennis Morehart, a board member with Woodring Wall of Honor, said the monument could not be moved to Woodring, so it was decided to restore it in its original location at Government Springs.
"Getting the names restored was something we wanted to do first," Morehart said. "For the families that are represented here, keeping it in the original place has some meaning."
Jack Wagner, also a Woodring Wall of Honor board member, said it was important to restore the historic monument "because of what it means to our community, to Vance Air Force Base and the surrounding communities."
"These names are just from one county in the middle of America," Wagner said. "Look at all these names — people who lost their lives to keep us free. They all wanted to come home and enjoy their freedoms too, but they gave their lives so we could be free."
Wagner said Enid native Shelly Smith, owner of Oklahoma Custom Memorials of Oklahoma City, painted each letter of each name on the memorial so they can be read by the public. Hotsy of Oklahoma also donated services to clean the memorial before Smith's painstaking task.
With the names once again visible, Woodring Wall of Honor is hoping to undertake repair work on cracks and broken concrete in the monument's base.
Anyone wishing to donate to that project can send checks with "Government Springs Memorial" in the memo to Woodring Wall of Honor, PO Box 248, Enid, OK 73702.
But, more than anything, Wagner said the Woodring Wall of Honor board wants people to take note of the memorial and its meaning.
"We want to make people aware that it is in the park," Wagner said. "Bring your kids down here to see what the cost of freedom is — in just this county alone."
