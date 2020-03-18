Wooden Children project canceled this year

Garfield County Child Advocacy Council announced Wednesday this year's Wooden Children project was canceled due to concerns for COVID-19.
"Garfield County Child Advocacy Council would like to thank everyone that has donated and sponsored wooden children this year," said volunteer coordinator and forensic interviewer Shelia McHenry. "Unfortunately, due to the concerns regarding COVID-19, our offices have closed and the Wooden Children project is cancelled."
In 2013, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council began the Wooden Children Project to raise community awareness of the number of children who are abused and/or neglected in Garfield County.
In 2019, 373 children were confirmed as abused or neglected in Garfield County, an increase from last year's number of 332.
Each year, sponsors adopt a wooden child to dress and display at their home or business. The children then are displayed on the Garfield County Court House lawn during the month of April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention month.
"If you have already picked up your wooden child then please go ahead and display at your home or business until you receive a call telling you when to bring them back to the Yellow House," McHenry said. "There will not be a display on the courthouse lawn this year, but we hope that you will enjoy dressing them and placing them where others can see them as well."
McHenry said those who have not yet picked up their wooden children still could support the agency.
"If you haven’t picked up your wooden child and would like to continue to support the organization please make checks out to GCCAC, write 'wooden child donation' in the memo and mail to 1002 E. Broadway, Enid OK 73701," she said. "We thank you for your support and will look forward to seeing the wooden children on the lawn next year."
