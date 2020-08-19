Woman finds racist note taped to door

A woman and her daughter still wonder what motivated someone to leave a racist note taped to the outside glass door of their home in the 400 block of West Elm.
Nina Berry and her daughter Jasmine Banks, who are Black, woke Saturday morning about 8:30 a.m. to find the note containing a racially offensive term taped to the door.
The women contacted police, who collected the note and conducted a canvass of the neighborhood for security cameras or witnesses but found none. The case was assigned to a detective and a second canvass was performed but not video or witnesses were found.
Berry said she was confused who would put such a note on her door, seeing as how she's only lived at her current residence since late June.
"I really hope they find the person and they need to be prosecuted," Berry said. "It’s being a coward, also. I’m not surprised, and it’s sad that I say I’m not surprised."
Berry said she moved to Enid from Chicago in 2009 to raise her kids in a safer environment. She said she stays to herself and doesn't do much to draw too much attention from neighbors.
"I definitely think it was someone in this area," she said of the person who left the note. "I don’t just think it was a random person from another neighborhood."
Berry's daughter said she sees her mother check the screen door each morning now to see if another note has been left.
"I just really don’t know how to feel. I'm still in shock somebody would do that," Jasmine said. "Who would do something like that? That was just hateful and mean."
Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, going to the website at https://www.enid.org/services/police or texting 847411, typing EPDTIP and then a message in the text box or using the app Enid PD.
Tipsters will not be required to testify nor identified. Those with information leading to an arrest or prosecution of a crime could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.