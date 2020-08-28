Woman charged in fatal January shooting

A third person has been charged in connection to a fatal Jan. 31 shooting of an Enid teen during a home invasion on East Park.
Olivia Jaid Hollis-Boegle, of Mooreland, was charged Thursday in Garfield County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Ezavier Condit. Hollis-Boegle also was charged with felony counts of maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold, kept or used, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and employing minors in drug crimes.
She faces 10 years to life on murder charge, up to fives in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 on the charge of maintaining a dwelling, two to 10 years in prison on the firearms charge and up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $40,000 on the charge of employing minors.
Mooreland police found and arrested Hollis-Boegle at a residence in Mooreland about 8 p.m. Thursday. She was booked into Woodward County Jail based on the warrant issued for her arrest when charges were filed. Bond on the warrant has been denied.
At 12:25 a.m. Jan. 31, 2020, Enid Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible first-degree burglary at 1602 E. Park, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Officers responded and found the west door of the residence had been kicked open and saw shoe prints on the door.
Officers spoke with Hollis-Boegle and Nicole Graham, who lived at the residence, according to the affidavit. They said someone knocked on the door and Graham answered. The person who knocked was a young Black teen, who appeared to be 12 to 14 years old and who asked if Aunt Maria was there. Graham told the teen he had the wrong address, shut the door and went back to the front room, according to the affidavit. Someone then kicked open the door and entered the house wearing a skull design mask and dark clothing.
At 3:18 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2020, officers responded to a second call of a burglary at the same address, and the subjects had kicked in the door a second time, according to the affidavit. Officers learned Hollis-Boegle fired three shots at the subjects.
Responding officers found a young male tying about half a block north of 1602 E. Park in a yard, according to the affidavit. The teen had an apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
Detective Robin Bench reviewed Officer Greg Schaer's reports and body camera footage and noted Hollis-Boegle's initial statement was she was "chasing" the subjects while shooting at them, according to the affidavit. Hollis-Boegle said she "chased them to the corner" and pointed toward Oklahoma.
Hollis-Boegle told Shaer she fired three rounds at them and said she fired the first round outside the residence by the steps of the doorway, according to the affidavit. Hollis-Boegle said she fired a second shot while in the yard and pointed toward the ground where she was standing. Hollis-Boegle said she fired a third shot while by the car next to the street.
Bench interviewed Hollis-Boegle and Graham at the police station.
Hollis-Boegle told Bench there were two people she captured on her video home surveillance system during the first burglary, according to the affidavit. She said there were three people during the second burglary. She said the second time she was sitting on the couch with Graham and armed with a pistol.
Hollis-Boegle said when the first kick occurred, Graham ran toward the bedroom and she ran toward the door and intruders, according to the affidavit. Hollis-Boegle said she was not familiar with guns and made a motion with her hands as if she were working the slide on a semi-automatic pistol.
Hollis-Boegle told Bench she fired one round at the subjects, who were running away, as she was standing in the doorway of the residence, according to the affidavit. Hollis-Boegle said she worked the action again as she was stepping out of the her doorway into the yard, where she fired a second shot.
Hollis-Boegle said there was one subject by a fence and a tree, and she made a motion to show she leaned around the fence to shoot at him, according to the affidavit. Hollis-Boegle said she saw all three subjects running toward the north and she said she worked the action again to fire a third shot.
Hollis-Boegle said she did not believe she hit anyone according to the affidavit.
Bench learned during the interview Hollis-Boegle is employed at a marijuana farm near Waynoka and possessed a medical marijuana card, according to the affidavit. Hollis-Boegle had marijuana and other marijuana-related items in her residence.
Bench learned Hollis-Boegle also makes commercials for the marijuana business, according to the affidavit. Hollis-Boegle made most of the videos and commercials from her residence and had numerous videos and commercials on social media sites showing large amounts o marijuana and cash.
Graham told Bench she called 911 during this time, according to the affidavit. Bench reviewed the call and Graham never mentioned shots being fired.
Detectives found an aqua colored Ruger 9 mm and a second magazine. Detectives found three live rounds of 9 mm ammo just inside the west exterior door on the floor, according to the affidavit. There were no spent shell casings found inside the home where Hollis-Boegle told Bench the first round was fired.
Detectives found a spent shell casing and a live round in the driveway, a live and spent casing in the middle of 16th south of the entrance to the driveway, according to the affidavit. The distance from the spent shell casing in the middle of 16th to Condit's body was about 149 feet. Detectives found only two spent shell casings at the scene.
Bench and Sgt. Nick John conducted a follow-up interviews with Graham and 17-year-old Rico Stennis, who also is charged in the case.
Stennis said he lived with Hollis-Boegle and Graham for a few months and witnessed numerous drug sales, including the sale of cocaine, Ecstacy, Xanax and marijuana inside the residence, according to the affidavit. He also said he was allowed to use Xanax and marijuana given to him by Hollis-Boegle.
Bench and John spoke with Graham. She said Hollis-Boegle was selling marijuana to people sent to the residence by Stennis, according to the affidavit. She said she witnessed numerous marijuana sales from the house.
Graham said Hollis-Boegle provided Stennis with a price list for the marijuana, according to the affidavit. She said Hollis-Boegle and Stennis also made the commercials for the marijuana businesses and some of those businesses were providing her with marijuana as payment, in lieu of cash.
A download of Hollis-Boegle's cellphone found a video of two women sniffing a white powder off each other's breasts, according to the affidavit. The video appears to be filmed inside the Park residence. Text messages with price lists also were found, along with other information leading detectives to believe Hollis-Boegle might be operating a massage service that included sexual favors.
Bench also viewed a social media video posted by Hollis-Boegle after the shooting where she is heard saying, "Wow I shoot my f------ gun and we get him," as she was recording down the street to where Condit's body was located.
