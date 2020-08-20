Waukomis native receives OBU degree

Waukomis native Joshua Clinton received his degree from Oklahoma Baptist University during a delayed spring commencement Aug. 1 in Shawnee.

Clinton received a bachelor of arts in communication studies degree, cum laude.

The event was rescheduled from its original date in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students who maintain at least a 3.40 GPA are designated cum laude.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., delivered the commencement address.

