Waukomis native receives OBU degree
Waukomis native Joshua Clinton received his degree from Oklahoma Baptist University during a delayed spring commencement Aug. 1 in Shawnee.
Clinton received a bachelor of arts in communication studies degree, cum laude.
The event was rescheduled from its original date in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students who maintain at least a 3.40 GPA are designated cum laude.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., delivered the commencement address.
